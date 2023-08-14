Latest News
Afghans need sustainable solutions to avoid catastrophe: NRC
The people of Afghanistan need sustainable solutions to avoid a catastrophe, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s country director in Afghanistan said in a statement on Monday.
“Two years since the change of authorities in Afghanistan a humanitarian tragedy is unfolding. The situation is driven by a devastating mix of food insecurity and climate change, funding cuts, operational restrictions, and the absence of effective diplomatic engagement,” Neil Turner said in the statement on the two-year mark of the Islamic Emirate’s takeover.
He said that an estimated 15.3 million Afghans are food insecure with acute malnutrition recorded above the emergency threshold in 25 out of 34 provinces adding that more than halfway through the year the humanitarian response plan targeting more than 21 million people is less than 25 percent funded.
“The Afghan people need long-term sustainable solutions to end the humanitarian crisis. This must include efforts to promote greater economic stability including a functioning banking sector and connection to the international financial system. Without progress on the economy, including the resumption of long-term development assistance, sustainable solutions will never be achieved,” Turner said.
NRC urged the authorities in Afghanistan to “uphold their obligations as duty bearers, towards all members of the population, including enabling unhindered and principled humanitarian access and education for women and girls.”
It called on the international community to “sustain humanitarian funding to stabilize the crisis and to step-up diplomatic engagement to find constructive ways forward for Afghanistan as peoples’ lives and futures depend on it.”
Vice and virtue ministry records over 10,000 complaints in past year
The Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice announced that it has received more than 10,000 complaints in the past year, of which 7,915 complaints have been addressed.
“In the past year, 10,850 complaints have been registered, 7,915 of which have been resolved, 1,665 more complaints are being investigated, and 605 complaints did not comply with the procedure. Also, delegations have been sent to different provinces to closely investigate and address people’s complaints,” Mohammad Akif Mohajer, the spokesman of the ministry, said in the government’s accountability report to the nation.
Mohajer also said serious measures have been taken to deal with women’s problems in obtaining the right to property inheritance, the right to Mahr (women’s possessions), and the right to choose a husband, and no one can ignore the rights of women and girls.
“Unfortunately, there is a problem in our society that Mahr is taken by the brother or the father of the girl and is not given to the girl. Therefore, Amir al-Mominin has ordered that we should seriously understand that this is the girl’s right and it (Mahr) should be given to her,” Muhajer said.
The ministry’s officials emphasized that no official has the right to insult people for any reason, and any citizen who has a complaint against government officials at the lower or higher levels can share it with the relevant authorities.
Ministry warns of possible floods from rising river levels
The Ministry of Water and Energy has warned of possible floods on Tuesday and Wednesday in a number of provinces, especially in areas around Afghanistan’s river basins and along the actual rivers.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, river levels could rise considerably due to heavy rain and melting snow.
The ministry also warned that flash floods could occur in Kabul this week.
“On the mentioned dates, there is a possibility of flooding due to rainfall, and melting of snow due to the rise of the water level along the rivers (Jalalabad, Kunar, Laghman, Khost, Paktia and Paktika) and some related areas,” read the statement.
The ministry called on residents in these areas to stay away from rivers during this time and asked residents living upstream to inform residents downstream of changes in water levels in rivers in order to avoid human casualties.
Three killed in explosion at hotel in Afghanistan’s Khost city
An explosion rocked Khost city on Monday morning, claiming the lives of at least three people and injuring a number of others.
Khost police confirmed the incident and said the explosion took place at a hotel close to Spin mosque in the city.
Early reports indicate Waziristan refugees were among the casualties.
Police said the dead and injured have been taken to hospital and the leadership of the provincial administration has ordered officials to provide proper medical treatment to the injured.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and have started an investigation into the incident.
No group or person has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

