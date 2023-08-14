Vice and virtue ministry records over 10,000 complaints in past year

(Last Updated On: August 14, 2023)

The Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice announced that it has received more than 10,000 complaints in the past year, of which 7,915 complaints have been addressed.

“In the past year, 10,850 complaints have been registered, 7,915 of which have been resolved, 1,665 more complaints are being investigated, and 605 complaints did not comply with the procedure. Also, delegations have been sent to different provinces to closely investigate and address people’s complaints,” Mohammad Akif Mohajer, the spokesman of the ministry, said in the government’s accountability report to the nation.

Mohajer also said serious measures have been taken to deal with women’s problems in obtaining the right to property inheritance, the right to Mahr (women’s possessions), and the right to choose a husband, and no one can ignore the rights of women and girls.

“Unfortunately, there is a problem in our society that Mahr is taken by the brother or the father of the girl and is not given to the girl. Therefore, Amir al-Mominin has ordered that we should seriously understand that this is the girl’s right and it (Mahr) should be given to her,” Muhajer said.

The ministry’s officials emphasized that no official has the right to insult people for any reason, and any citizen who has a complaint against government officials at the lower or higher levels can share it with the relevant authorities.