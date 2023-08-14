Ministry warns of possible floods from rising river levels

(Last Updated On: August 14, 2023)

The Ministry of Water and Energy has warned of possible floods on Tuesday and Wednesday in a number of provinces, especially in areas around Afghanistan’s river basins and along the actual rivers.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, river levels could rise considerably due to heavy rain and melting snow.

The ministry also warned that flash floods could occur in Kabul this week.

“On the mentioned dates, there is a possibility of flooding due to rainfall, and melting of snow due to the rise of the water level along the rivers (Jalalabad, Kunar, Laghman, Khost, Paktia and Paktika) and some related areas,” read the statement.

The ministry called on residents in these areas to stay away from rivers during this time and asked residents living upstream to inform residents downstream of changes in water levels in rivers in order to avoid human casualties.