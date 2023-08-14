Latest News
Ministry warns of possible floods from rising river levels
The Ministry of Water and Energy has warned of possible floods on Tuesday and Wednesday in a number of provinces, especially in areas around Afghanistan’s river basins and along the actual rivers.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, river levels could rise considerably due to heavy rain and melting snow.
The ministry also warned that flash floods could occur in Kabul this week.
“On the mentioned dates, there is a possibility of flooding due to rainfall, and melting of snow due to the rise of the water level along the rivers (Jalalabad, Kunar, Laghman, Khost, Paktia and Paktika) and some related areas,” read the statement.
The ministry called on residents in these areas to stay away from rivers during this time and asked residents living upstream to inform residents downstream of changes in water levels in rivers in order to avoid human casualties.
Three killed in explosion at hotel in Afghanistan’s Khost city
An explosion rocked Khost city on Monday morning, claiming the lives of at least three people and injuring a number of others.
Khost police confirmed the incident and said the explosion took place at a hotel close to Spin mosque in the city.
Early reports indicate Waziristan refugees were among the casualties.
Police said the dead and injured have been taken to hospital and the leadership of the provincial administration has ordered officials to provide proper medical treatment to the injured.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and have started an investigation into the incident.
No group or person has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Japan’s envoy to Afghanistan engages with IEA on women’s rights
Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan says he has been raising concerns about restrictions on women’s rights during meetings with the Islamic Emirate’s leaders.
The Japanese embassy in Afghanistan, partially resumed work in Kabul in September last year after temporarily relocating to Qatar after the collapse of the former government.
Ambassador Okada Takashi, who has been talking with the people of Afghanistan as well as meeting with the IEA’s leaders, recently spoke to NHK online.
Okada said two years after the Taliban returned to power, cities and towns appear to be regaining a sense of normalcy but that people still struggle just to survive.
He said they are facing hardships such as shortages of food because foreign aid has been lagging and the economy is in the doldrums.
Okada talked extensively about the rights of women and girls, which have been eroded during the past two years, NHK reported. He said he repeatedly told IEA leaders that women’s support is essential to stabilize the country.
He expressed hope that change could occur in the future as there seem to be members of the IEA who support introducing a more relaxed policy on women, NHK reported.
Funding dries up as humanitarian needs at all-time high in Afghanistan
The 2023 Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is currently experiencing substantial critical funding gaps amounting to at least $1.3 billion, leaving vulnerable Afghan families staring down the barrel of hunger, disease and even potential death as winter approaches.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Sunday in a statement that with humanitarian needs at an all-time high due to the third consecutive year of drought-like conditions, worsening poverty and heightened vulnerabilities following forty years of conflict, only a short window of opportunity exists to bring in vital assistance and supplies before the lean season and winter starts, and lives are lost.
According to a recent analysis by humanitarian partners, severe underfunding has already led to a massive reduction in the number of people targeted for food assistance each month – down from 13 million at the beginning of the year to 9 million between March and April, and 5 million people in May, while some 262 static and mobile health facilities have had to discontinue health service provision, impacting access to primary health care services for two million people.
Some 2,800 community-based classes face closure in August affecting more than 141,000 children – more than half of them girls – should no additional funding be received, UNOCHA said.
Further cuts in food rations are inevitable over the coming months if additional funds are not received, the statement read.
“Funding is urgently needed to get ahead of winter and pre-position critical humanitarian supplies before many areas get cut off in October due to freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall.”
