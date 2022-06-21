IEA marks World Refugee Day, calls for Afghan migrants to be treated fairly

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday appealed to countries hosting Afghan refugees to treat them in accordance with international standards.

Addressing an event in Kabul to mark World Refugee Day, acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani said: “The reasons for migration should be identified in order to prevent migration.

“We urge all countries to treat refugees in accordance with international migration norms,” he said.

About 700,000 Afghan refugees have returned to the country since the collapse of the former government, Haqqani said.

Leonard Zulu, the UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan, also addressed the event and said his organization was providing humanitarian assistance to 5.3 million Afghans who have returned from Iran and Pakistan since 2002.

According to Zulu, more than six million Afghans live outside Afghanistan and 3.5 million Afghans have been displaced since 2012 due to conflict.