Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday appealed to countries hosting Afghan refugees to treat them in accordance with international standards.
Addressing an event in Kabul to mark World Refugee Day, acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani said: “The reasons for migration should be identified in order to prevent migration.
“We urge all countries to treat refugees in accordance with international migration norms,” he said.
About 700,000 Afghan refugees have returned to the country since the collapse of the former government, Haqqani said.
Leonard Zulu, the UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan, also addressed the event and said his organization was providing humanitarian assistance to 5.3 million Afghans who have returned from Iran and Pakistan since 2002.
According to Zulu, more than six million Afghans live outside Afghanistan and 3.5 million Afghans have been displaced since 2012 due to conflict.
The United States may let Tajikistan hold on to Afghan military aircraft donated by the US that sought shelter in the Central Asian country following the US withdrawal from Kabul in August last year, a US military commander said.
US-trained Afghan pilots flew dozens of military planes and helicopters to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as they fled the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) take over.
The IEA has demanded that the two countries return the aircraft.
US Central Command commander Gen. Michael Kurilla visited Tajikistan over the weekend and said: “We are grateful to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan for continuing to secure the aircraft that the Afghan Air Force flew into the country last August.”
“The United States is working with the Tajik government to determine the best way to effectively use and maintain the aircraft,” Kurilla said.
According to Reuters, Kurilla said the aircraft would definitely not be returned to Afghanistan “because they do not belong to the Taliban (IEA)”.
“Our hope is to be able to hand over some or all of the aircraft to the Tajik government. I do not have a timeline on when this will occur, but we are working hard to make this happen,” Reuters quoted him as saying.
Knife attacker who killed clerics in Iran executed
A foreign attacker who killed two clerics in a stabbing incident in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad in April was hanged on Monday, Iranian media reported.
Abdullatif Muradi, 21, a man of Uzbek descent, stabbed three clergymen at the shrine of the eighth Shiite Imam in Mashhad on April 5, killing two and injuring a third.
He had reportedly entered Iran illegally from Pakistan a year earlier and had been living in Mashhad.
