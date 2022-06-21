IEA commits to ensuring safety of ex-officials who return to Afghanistan: Muttaqi

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2022)

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to ensuring the safety of officials of the former government and politicians who recently arrived in the country.

Addressing a group of former politicians and officials who returned home in the past few days, Muttaqi, along with Khairullah Khairkhwa, emphasized that Afghanistan is a “shared home” to all Afghans and stated they hope that all Afghans living abroad will one day return home.

Both Muttaqi and Khairkhwa are members of the IEA’s repatriation commission which was established earlier this year in order to encourage key figures to return home.

“Afghanistan is not only the home of officials, but it is for all Afghans and we hope all Afghans return to their homeland one day,” Muttaqi said.

Muttaqi further said: “Those Afghans who return to Kabul face a wave of criticism that they are tainted with corruption, and this propaganda is carried out by the enemies of the Afghan people to increase the distance between Afghans.”

Meanwhile, dozens of other political figures are reportedly returning to Afghanistan in the near future, including former cabinet ministers, members of parliament and other political figures.