UN revokes travel privileges for two IEA education officials

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2022)

The United Nations on Monday banned two Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials from traveling in response to the restrictions imposed on Afghan women, diplomats told AFP.

Travel exemptions permitting 15 IEA officials to go abroad for negotiations were set to expire Monday.

For thirteen officials, the travel exemptions were extended for at least two months, but they were scrapped for two education officials after the IEA suspended access for teenage girls to schools, AFP reported.

According to a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity, the officials now banned from traveling are Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the acting deputy education minister, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah, also known as Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Minister of Higher Education.

After difficult negotiations, the UN’s Taliban (IEA) Sanctions Committee compromised on an extension for the 13 IEA leaders for “60 days + 30 days,” diplomats told AFP.

Under the terms of the agreement, the exemption will automatically be extended for the 13 IEA leaders in the third month “unless objected by any Council member,” a diplomatic source said.