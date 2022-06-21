Latest News
UN revokes travel privileges for two IEA education officials
The United Nations on Monday banned two Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials from traveling in response to the restrictions imposed on Afghan women, diplomats told AFP.
Travel exemptions permitting 15 IEA officials to go abroad for negotiations were set to expire Monday.
For thirteen officials, the travel exemptions were extended for at least two months, but they were scrapped for two education officials after the IEA suspended access for teenage girls to schools, AFP reported.
According to a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity, the officials now banned from traveling are Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the acting deputy education minister, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah, also known as Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Minister of Higher Education.
After difficult negotiations, the UN’s Taliban (IEA) Sanctions Committee compromised on an extension for the 13 IEA leaders for “60 days + 30 days,” diplomats told AFP.
Under the terms of the agreement, the exemption will automatically be extended for the 13 IEA leaders in the third month “unless objected by any Council member,” a diplomatic source said.
IEA commits to ensuring safety of ex-officials who return to Afghanistan: Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to ensuring the safety of officials of the former government and politicians who recently arrived in the country.
Addressing a group of former politicians and officials who returned home in the past few days, Muttaqi, along with Khairullah Khairkhwa, emphasized that Afghanistan is a “shared home” to all Afghans and stated they hope that all Afghans living abroad will one day return home.
Both Muttaqi and Khairkhwa are members of the IEA’s repatriation commission which was established earlier this year in order to encourage key figures to return home.
“Afghanistan is not only the home of officials, but it is for all Afghans and we hope all Afghans return to their homeland one day,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi further said: “Those Afghans who return to Kabul face a wave of criticism that they are tainted with corruption, and this propaganda is carried out by the enemies of the Afghan people to increase the distance between Afghans.”
Meanwhile, dozens of other political figures are reportedly returning to Afghanistan in the near future, including former cabinet ministers, members of parliament and other political figures.
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
IEA marks World Refugee Day, calls for Afghan migrants to be treated fairly
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday appealed to countries hosting Afghan refugees to treat them in accordance with international standards.
Addressing an event in Kabul to mark World Refugee Day, acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani said: “The reasons for migration should be identified in order to prevent migration.
“We urge all countries to treat refugees in accordance with international migration norms,” he said.
About 700,000 Afghan refugees have returned to the country since the collapse of the former government, Haqqani said.
Leonard Zulu, the UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan, also addressed the event and said his organization was providing humanitarian assistance to 5.3 million Afghans who have returned from Iran and Pakistan since 2002.
According to Zulu, more than six million Afghans live outside Afghanistan and 3.5 million Afghans have been displaced since 2012 due to conflict.
