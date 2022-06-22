Hundreds dead and injured in 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 22, 2022)

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 280 people and injuring hundreds, authorities said.

The earthquake hit Khost and Paktika provinces at about 01:24 on Wednesday, followed by a second 4.5 magnitude temblor an hour later, the USGS reported.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, Acting First Deputy Prime Minister and head of the disaster management commission, has instructed authorities to send teams to affected areas and use all available means to rescue lives and help those affected.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said over 500 had been injured in Paktika alone. BNA also reported that rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

Officials tweeted that at least 90 houses had been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people were believed trapped under the rubble.

Footage from Paktika province near the Pakistan border showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area and images showed destroyed houses.

“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” Bilal Karimi, an IEA spokesman tweeted.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”