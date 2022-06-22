Latest News
Hundreds dead and injured in 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan
A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 280 people and injuring hundreds, authorities said.
The earthquake hit Khost and Paktika provinces at about 01:24 on Wednesday, followed by a second 4.5 magnitude temblor an hour later, the USGS reported.
Abdul Ghani Baradar, Acting First Deputy Prime Minister and head of the disaster management commission, has instructed authorities to send teams to affected areas and use all available means to rescue lives and help those affected.
The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said over 500 had been injured in Paktika alone. BNA also reported that rescuers were arriving by helicopter.
Officials tweeted that at least 90 houses had been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people were believed trapped under the rubble.
Footage from Paktika province near the Pakistan border showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area and images showed destroyed houses.
“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” Bilal Karimi, an IEA spokesman tweeted.
“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”
Featured
IEA welcomes UN decision to temporarily exempt sanctions on 13 officials
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday welcomed the UN’s decision to temporarily exempt sanctions on senior IEA officials but called for the sanctions to be lifted permanently.
In a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, the IEA stated that it considers the lifting of sanctions as its right in line with the commitment made in the Doha Agreement, which was signed in February 2020 between the IEA and the United States.
In response to sanctions on two senior IEA officials being revoked, the ministry said: “Unfortunately sanctions have been reimposed on two senior IEA officials. MoFA considers such pressure tactics futile and repetition of failed experiments that do not yield results.”
The IEA called on the UN Security Council “not to pass prejudiced verdicts any longer, but rather to guarantee the legitimate rights of the Afghan people.”
This comes after the UN’s decision Monday to ban two IEA officials from traveling in response to the restrictions imposed on Afghan women.
Travel exemptions permitting 15 IEA officials to go abroad for negotiations were set to expire Monday but the travel exemptions were extended for 13 officials for at least two months, but scrapped for the two education officials.
According to a diplomat who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, the officials now banned from traveling are Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the acting deputy education minister, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah, also known as Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Minister of Higher Education.
After difficult negotiations, the UN’s Taliban (IEA) Sanctions Committee compromised on an extension for the 13 IEA leaders for “60 days + 30 days,” diplomats told AFP.
Under the terms of the agreement, the exemption will automatically be extended for the 13 IEA leaders in the third month “unless objected by any Council member,” a diplomatic source said.
Latest News
UN revokes travel privileges for two IEA education officials
The United Nations on Monday banned two Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials from traveling in response to the restrictions imposed on Afghan women, diplomats told AFP.
Travel exemptions permitting 15 IEA officials to go abroad for negotiations were set to expire Monday.
For thirteen officials, the travel exemptions were extended for at least two months, but they were scrapped for two education officials after the IEA suspended access for teenage girls to schools, AFP reported.
According to a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity, the officials now banned from traveling are Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the acting deputy education minister, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah, also known as Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Minister of Higher Education.
After difficult negotiations, the UN’s Taliban (IEA) Sanctions Committee compromised on an extension for the 13 IEA leaders for “60 days + 30 days,” diplomats told AFP.
Under the terms of the agreement, the exemption will automatically be extended for the 13 IEA leaders in the third month “unless objected by any Council member,” a diplomatic source said.
Latest News
IEA commits to ensuring safety of ex-officials who return to Afghanistan: Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to ensuring the safety of officials of the former government and politicians who recently arrived in the country.
Addressing a group of former politicians and officials who returned home in the past few days, Muttaqi, along with Khairullah Khairkhwa, emphasized that Afghanistan is a “shared home” to all Afghans and stated they hope that all Afghans living abroad will one day return home.
Both Muttaqi and Khairkhwa are members of the IEA’s repatriation commission which was established earlier this year in order to encourage key figures to return home.
“Afghanistan is not only the home of officials, but it is for all Afghans and we hope all Afghans return to their homeland one day,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi further said: “Those Afghans who return to Kabul face a wave of criticism that they are tainted with corruption, and this propaganda is carried out by the enemies of the Afghan people to increase the distance between Afghans.”
Meanwhile, dozens of other political figures are reportedly returning to Afghanistan in the near future, including former cabinet ministers, members of parliament and other political figures.
IEA welcomes UN decision to temporarily exempt sanctions on 13 officials
Hundreds dead and injured in 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan
Giant stingray caught in Cambodia is world’s largest freshwater fish
Rwanda’s president urges other countries to follow UK migrant deal
UN revokes travel privileges for two IEA education officials
IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’
IEA bans wheat exports due to a shortage for domestic needs
Pakistan reopens several additional borders crossings with Afghanistan
Coal sector generates over 3 billion Afghanis in three months for national treasury
First suspected monkeypox cases reported in Nimroz
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Protecting system is now 2nd phase of Jihad, says Haqqani
-
Latest News4 days ago
250,000 Afghans have fled to Pakistan in the last ten months
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul Sikh Gurdwara siege ends, two dead: MoI confirms
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA condemns attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hazara leader urges IEA to form inclusive government
-
Latest News5 days ago
7,000 Afghan refugees deported from Iran in past week
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Ferrari says going electric means ‘even more unique’ cars
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hunger and poverty surge in Afghanistan as drought persists