IEA welcomes UN decision to temporarily exempt sanctions on 13 officials
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday welcomed the UN’s decision to temporarily exempt sanctions on senior IEA officials but called for the sanctions to be lifted permanently.
In a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, the IEA stated that it considers the lifting of sanctions as its right in line with the commitment made in the Doha Agreement, which was signed in February 2020 between the IEA and the United States.
In response to sanctions on two senior IEA officials being revoked, the ministry said: “Unfortunately sanctions have been reimposed on two senior IEA officials. MoFA considers such pressure tactics futile and repetition of failed experiments that do not yield results.”
The IEA called on the UN Security Council “not to pass prejudiced verdicts any longer, but rather to guarantee the legitimate rights of the Afghan people.”
This comes after the UN’s decision Monday to ban two IEA officials from traveling in response to the restrictions imposed on Afghan women.
Travel exemptions permitting 15 IEA officials to go abroad for negotiations were set to expire Monday but the travel exemptions were extended for 13 officials for at least two months, but scrapped for the two education officials.
According to a diplomat who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, the officials now banned from traveling are Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the acting deputy education minister, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah, also known as Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Minister of Higher Education.
After difficult negotiations, the UN’s Taliban (IEA) Sanctions Committee compromised on an extension for the 13 IEA leaders for “60 days + 30 days,” diplomats told AFP.
Under the terms of the agreement, the exemption will automatically be extended for the 13 IEA leaders in the third month “unless objected by any Council member,” a diplomatic source said.
Ministry of energy pushes ahead with plans to increase power output
Officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water have identified 16 electricity-generating projects that once established will increase power output and help make the country less reliant on its neighbors for this critical commodity.
The ministry’s spokesman Mawlavi Akhtar Mohammad Nasrat said of these 16, there are 12 thermal and solar power projects that have been identified and proposals have been shared with domestic and foreign investors in the hope of attracting financial backing.
Nasrat told Ariana News they have spoken to possible investors from Russia, Iran, the US, China and Turkey but as yet no agreements have yet been finalized.
“Companies and donors came here to Afghanistan from Russia, US, China, Iran, and Turkey and said they are interested in investing in this area to increase electricity generation across the country,” he said.
Economists also believe that if investors can be found to support this sector, and more electricity is generated, industry will grow.
One economist, Taj Mohammad Talash, said he thinks the agricultural sector would also grow if more power was generated. He said: “The Islamic Emirate can prioritize energy in three categories, through water, wind, and solar.”
Currently, Afghanistan pays its neighboring countries about $250 million a year for electricity as it generates only about 600 megawatts (MW) from several hydroelectric, fossil fuel and solar plants.
However, an additional 670 MW is imported from neighboring Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
Power projects ‘prioritized’
In April, the IEA’s Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, gave orders for various ministries to prioritize projects to generate electricity.
At the time, the commission said after “extensive discussions on all issues that the private sector is prepared to invest in” it was decided that the generation of electricity should be a priority.
According to the statement, the commission instructed the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum; the Ministry of Trade and Industry; the Chamber of Industry and Mines; as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, under the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Water, to also generate electricity from coal.
A shortage of power has plagued Afghanistan for decades despite it having ample hydropower, coal and fossil fuel resources.
Over the past few years however, one successful private partnership has emerged – between the Afghan government and Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated power production company which has the region’s most technologically advanced gas fired electric power plant.
Launched in 2019, this commercial operation provides reliable and affordable electric power to thousands of people in Afghanistan.
Located in Sherberghan, in the north of the country, the epicenter of the nation’s gas-rich region, Bayat Power has steadfastly aimed to provide essential power for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
Powered by a Siemens SGT-A45 ‘Fast Power’ turbine, the world’s most advanced mobile gas to energy power solution, phase one of Bayat Power-1’s operations generates up to 41 megawatts of power for Afghan homes and businesses.
To date, Bayat Power has delivered over 600 million kilowatts of domestic power to the Afghan grid. However, Bayat Power hopes to eventually roll out three phases in total, that will generate more than 200 megawatts of electricity – enough to serve millions of Afghan residential and commercial clients.
Ibrahim Zadran slams century as Afghanistan seal ODI series win over Zimbabwe
Ibrahim Zadran hit his first one-day international hundred to help fire Afghanistan to an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe on Monday.
Afghanistan clinched the series 2-0 against Zimbabwe with one ODI to play.
Chasing 229 to win, Afghanistan built a fine platform as Zadran shared in a 195-run opening stand with Rahmat Shah who scored 88.
Zadran struck 16 boundaries ending on 120 not out.
Earlier, Zimbabwe were bowled out after 44.3 overs tallying 228 runs with Innocent Kaia hitting 50.
Fareed Ahmad took three wickets for Afghanistan while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan each picked up two wickets.
The win saw Afghanistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The third ODI will be played on Thursday.
IEA joins Muslim nations in slamming India over insulting remarks about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday joined the list of Islamic countries that have condemned India for the insulting remarks by two officials against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).
Bharatiya Janat Party’s (BJP) national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party on Sunday for comments made in a recent TV debate, while the BJP’s Delhi media operations head Naveen Kumar Jindal was also expelled for reportedly posting a tweet about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) that also angered many people.
An international diplomatic storm has since engulfed India’s ruling party – the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Monday, the IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement and said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the use of derogatory words against the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) by an official of the ruling party in India.
“We urge the Indian government not to allow such fanatics to insult the Holy religion of Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims.”
The OIC has also condemned the comments and called “on the Indian authorities to decisively address these incidents of defamation and all forms of insult to the noble Prophet (PBUH) and Islam and to bring those who incite and perpetrate violence against Muslims to justice and hold those behind them accountable.”
The official spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile said in a statement that “strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies” and that it was “regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments”.
According to the Indian Embassy in Doha, the views expressed against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Islam were not views of the Indian government but opinions made by “fringe elements”.
Statements by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the GCC and the IEA follow statements already issued by the governments of Qatar, Kuwait and Iran, the latter having summoned Indian ambassadors to their respective countries and delivering diplomatic notes of protest.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, insulting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against all the symbols of the Islamic religion,” said the Saudi government in a statement.
Welcoming the decision by the BJP to suspend Sharma, Riyadh said it reiterated the Kingdom’s position calling for “respect for beliefs and religions”.
The Kingdom of Bahrain, meanwhile, stressed the “need to denounce any reprehensible insults against the Messenger of God Mohammad (PBUH) as a provocation to Muslims’ feelings and incitement to religious hatred.”
Bahrain also called for “concerted efforts of the international community to spread the values of moderation, tolerance and dialogue between religions and civilizations, and to confront extremist ideas that feed sedition and religious, sectarian or racial hatred.”
