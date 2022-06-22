Latest News
Death toll likely to climb following deadly 6.1 earthquake in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting Prime Minister Hasan Akhund chaired an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning following the deadly 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit eastern Khost in the early hours of the morning.
By mid-morning Wednesday officials had confirmed almost 300 people had been killed and a further 600 injured in Paktika and Khost provinces.
It was decided at the emergency meeting that affected families of those killed be given cash assistance and that the wounded need urgent treatment. Authorities were also instructed to use ground and air transport to deliver food, clothing, medicine and other essential items to those affected.
Pakistan said early Wednesday that it stands in solidarity with Afghans. The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement the “government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences and sympathies over the loss of precious lives and damage to property caused by the tragic earthquake in Paktika province of Afghanistan and its adjoining areas, and torrential floods in various provinces across the country.”
Pakistan also said its “authorities and institutions are working to extend required assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with their relevant institutions.”
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif meanwhile tweeted that he is “deeply grieved to learn about earthquake in Afghanistan, resulting in loss of innocent lives. People in Pakistan share the grief & sorrow of their Afghan brethren. Relevant authorities working to support Afghanistan in this time of need.”
The European Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson also responded early Wednesday and said: “The EU is monitoring the situation and stands ready to coordinate and provide EU emergency assistance to people and communities affected.”
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) meanwhile said search and rescue operations are ongoing and are being led by the IEA authorities.
“The UN and humanitarian partners have been requested to support the de facto disaster management authority in assessing and responding to immediate needs,” UNOCHA tweeted.
According to them, inter-agency assessment teams have already been deployed to a number of affected areas and that the UN and humanitarian country team in Afghanistan expresses deep sympathy to all people affected by this disaster.
IEA spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has meanwhile confirmed that in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, personnel from regional units have reached areas worst affected by the earthquake and are transporting the injured to hospitals.
Death toll climbs to over 900 following major earthquake in Afghanistan
Wednesday’s earthquake of magnitude 6.1 killed at least 920 people and injured 600 more in remote mountain villages in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika and Khost provinces.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sharafuddin Muslim, the deputy state minister for disaster management, confirmed the revised death toll and said Barmal district of Paktika was the most affected region.
However, officials said the toll is expected to grow as information trickles in from remote mountain villages.
Helicopters were deployed in the rescue effort to reach the injured and fly in medical supplies and food, said another official.
Wednesday’s quake was the deadliest since 2002. It struck about 44 km from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the US Geological Survey (USGC) said.
Most of the confirmed deaths were in the eastern province of Paktika.
Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) offered his condolences in a statement.
The United Nations office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said Afghanistan had asked humanitarian agencies to help with rescue efforts, and teams were being despatched to the quake-hit area.
IEA welcomes UN decision to temporarily exempt sanctions on 13 officials
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday welcomed the UN’s decision to temporarily exempt sanctions on senior IEA officials but called for the sanctions to be lifted permanently.
In a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, the IEA stated that it considers the lifting of sanctions as its right in line with the commitment made in the Doha Agreement, which was signed in February 2020 between the IEA and the United States.
In response to sanctions on two senior IEA officials being revoked, the ministry said: “Unfortunately sanctions have been reimposed on two senior IEA officials. MoFA considers such pressure tactics futile and repetition of failed experiments that do not yield results.”
The IEA called on the UN Security Council “not to pass prejudiced verdicts any longer, but rather to guarantee the legitimate rights of the Afghan people.”
This comes after the UN’s decision Monday to ban two IEA officials from traveling in response to the restrictions imposed on Afghan women.
Travel exemptions permitting 15 IEA officials to go abroad for negotiations were set to expire Monday but the travel exemptions were extended for 13 officials for at least two months, but scrapped for the two education officials.
According to a diplomat who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, the officials now banned from traveling are Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the acting deputy education minister, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah, also known as Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Minister of Higher Education.
After difficult negotiations, the UN’s Taliban (IEA) Sanctions Committee compromised on an extension for the 13 IEA leaders for “60 days + 30 days,” diplomats told AFP.
Under the terms of the agreement, the exemption will automatically be extended for the 13 IEA leaders in the third month “unless objected by any Council member,” a diplomatic source said.
Hundreds dead and injured in 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan
A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 280 people and injuring hundreds, authorities said.
The earthquake hit Khost and Paktika provinces at about 01:24 on Wednesday, followed by a second 4.5 magnitude temblor an hour later, the USGS reported.
Abdul Ghani Baradar, Acting First Deputy Prime Minister and head of the disaster management commission, has instructed authorities to send teams to affected areas and use all available means to rescue lives and help those affected.
The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said over 500 had been injured in Paktika alone. BNA also reported that rescuers were arriving by helicopter.
Officials tweeted that at least 90 houses had been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people were believed trapped under the rubble.
Footage from Paktika province near the Pakistan border showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area and images showed destroyed houses.
“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” Bilal Karimi, an IEA spokesman tweeted.
“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”
