Connect with us

Latest News

IEA minister asks Pakistan envoy to stop violence and arrests of Afghan refugees

Published

1 hour ago

on

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2023)

The Acting Minister of Information and Culture met with the special representative of Pakistan on Sunday and urged the delegation to stop violent treatment and imprisonment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the ministry said.

Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhah met with the Special Representative of Pakistan Asif Durrani and his delegation in his office. At the meeting, bilateral relations, trade, and solving the problems of travelers on the Torkham and Chaman routes were discussed.

Khairkhah emphasized that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring countries, which are closely related to each other, through religion and culture.

In addition to this, the minister raised the issue of violence and imprisonment of refugees, including women and children, in Pakistan. He said this should be stopped and added that it should be avoided as it has a negative impact on the relations between the two countries.

He added that the Islamic Emirate’s policy is clear, it does not want to have difficult relations with any country.

The minister also said that every problem should be solved through talks and negotiations, and political issues should not be an obstacle to transit.

The head of the Pakistani delegation, Asif Durrani, in turn promised that the issue will be thoroughly investigated and such incidents will be prevented in future.

In addition, Durrani added that Pakistan is ready for any kind of cooperation and wants to resume the series of educational scholarships for Afghan students.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Members of Austria’s far right Freedom Party meet with Muttaqi in Kabul

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 25, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2023)

Members of Austria’s conservative, right-wing Freedom Party visited Kabul and held talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday.

According to the foreign ministry, the visiting Austrians noted the improved security in Afghanistan and “praised” the IEA for the situation and for ending decades of conflict.

Muttaqi welcomed the group and said he was glad they could view the current situation in the country for themselves.

The foreign ministry said Muttaqi also discussed the need for consular services in Vienna.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Drug smuggler arrested on road between Naghlu-Nangarhar

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 25, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2023)

The defense ministry says based on intelligence reports of the third brigade of 313 Central Army Corps, a drug smuggler was arrested and a large amount of drugs were seized.

The ministry said 38 kilograms of hashish and 36 packets of K tablets were seized on the road between Naghlu Dam, in the Surobi District of Kabul province and Nangarhar.

The ministry said on X that the smuggler intended to transfer these drugs to Balkh province.

Continue Reading

Latest News

IEA’s army now totals 170,000: MoD’s Inspector General

Published

19 hours ago

on

September 24, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2023)

Ministry of Defense (MoD) Inspector General Latifullah Hakimi says the Islamic Emirate’s army now totals 170,000 personnel.

Speaking at an event on Sunday in Herat, attended by a group of university professors, writers, poets and others, Hakimi said that all these forces are equipped with military uniforms and efforts are being made to improve security even further.

“We have 170,000 soldiers in the framework of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, organized, coherent and uniform soldiers,” he said.

At the event, some jihadi commanders also criticized the non-payment of pensions of former soldiers.

They said that there is a need to re-recruit former Mujahideen into the ranks of the current army and to pay the pensions of officers and soldiers who are registered with the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, Herat’s Information and Culture Department Head Naeemulhaq Haqqani once again asked politicians and educated personalities of the country to return to their homeland.

“The Islamic system is not looking for opposition, it is looking for agreement. The message of general amnesty has not been closed yet, the message of amnesty is still open, whoever returns to his country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will embrace him,” said Haqqani.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!