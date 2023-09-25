Latest News
IEA minister asks Pakistan envoy to stop violence and arrests of Afghan refugees
The Acting Minister of Information and Culture met with the special representative of Pakistan on Sunday and urged the delegation to stop violent treatment and imprisonment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the ministry said.
Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhah met with the Special Representative of Pakistan Asif Durrani and his delegation in his office. At the meeting, bilateral relations, trade, and solving the problems of travelers on the Torkham and Chaman routes were discussed.
Khairkhah emphasized that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring countries, which are closely related to each other, through religion and culture.
In addition to this, the minister raised the issue of violence and imprisonment of refugees, including women and children, in Pakistan. He said this should be stopped and added that it should be avoided as it has a negative impact on the relations between the two countries.
He added that the Islamic Emirate’s policy is clear, it does not want to have difficult relations with any country.
The minister also said that every problem should be solved through talks and negotiations, and political issues should not be an obstacle to transit.
The head of the Pakistani delegation, Asif Durrani, in turn promised that the issue will be thoroughly investigated and such incidents will be prevented in future.
In addition, Durrani added that Pakistan is ready for any kind of cooperation and wants to resume the series of educational scholarships for Afghan students.
Latest News
Members of Austria’s far right Freedom Party meet with Muttaqi in Kabul
Members of Austria’s conservative, right-wing Freedom Party visited Kabul and held talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday.
According to the foreign ministry, the visiting Austrians noted the improved security in Afghanistan and “praised” the IEA for the situation and for ending decades of conflict.
Muttaqi welcomed the group and said he was glad they could view the current situation in the country for themselves.
The foreign ministry said Muttaqi also discussed the need for consular services in Vienna.
Latest News
Drug smuggler arrested on road between Naghlu-Nangarhar
The defense ministry says based on intelligence reports of the third brigade of 313 Central Army Corps, a drug smuggler was arrested and a large amount of drugs were seized.
The ministry said 38 kilograms of hashish and 36 packets of K tablets were seized on the road between Naghlu Dam, in the Surobi District of Kabul province and Nangarhar.
The ministry said on X that the smuggler intended to transfer these drugs to Balkh province.
Latest News
IEA’s army now totals 170,000: MoD’s Inspector General
Ministry of Defense (MoD) Inspector General Latifullah Hakimi says the Islamic Emirate’s army now totals 170,000 personnel.
Speaking at an event on Sunday in Herat, attended by a group of university professors, writers, poets and others, Hakimi said that all these forces are equipped with military uniforms and efforts are being made to improve security even further.
“We have 170,000 soldiers in the framework of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, organized, coherent and uniform soldiers,” he said.
At the event, some jihadi commanders also criticized the non-payment of pensions of former soldiers.
They said that there is a need to re-recruit former Mujahideen into the ranks of the current army and to pay the pensions of officers and soldiers who are registered with the Ministry of Defense.
In addition, Herat’s Information and Culture Department Head Naeemulhaq Haqqani once again asked politicians and educated personalities of the country to return to their homeland.
“The Islamic system is not looking for opposition, it is looking for agreement. The message of general amnesty has not been closed yet, the message of amnesty is still open, whoever returns to his country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will embrace him,” said Haqqani.
Afghanistan scoops Bronze Medal at Asian Games 2023
IEA minister asks Pakistan envoy to stop violence and arrests of Afghan refugees
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off, target is 11 million children
China sweeps through the gold medals on the opening day of the Asian Games
Members of Austria’s far right Freedom Party meet with Muttaqi in Kabul
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Hurricane Franklin to become major hurricane by late Sunday
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of Afghan girls’ education discussed
Saar: Moscow’s upcoming meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Meeting of ex-Afghan diplomats on sidelines of UNGA discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s concern over threat of terrorism from Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy foreign minister
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
-
Sport5 days ago
Maiwand Champions win Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament
-
Latest News5 days ago
Uzbek president warns UN General Assembly against ‘leaving Afghanistan alone’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul police rescue woman imprisoned in room for 25 years
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB name squad for Asian Games Men’s Cricket competition
-
World4 days ago
Azerbaijan halts Karabakh offensive after ceasefire deal with Armenian separatists
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbek President and Pakistan’s acting PM discuss situation in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Torch relay starts final leg as Hangzhou prepares for Asian Games