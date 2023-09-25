Members of Austria’s far right Freedom Party meet with Muttaqi in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2023)

The Acting Minister of Information and Culture met with the special representative of Pakistan on Sunday and urged the delegation to stop violent treatment and imprisonment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the ministry said.

Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhah met with the Special Representative of Pakistan Asif Durrani and his delegation in his office. At the meeting, bilateral relations, trade, and solving the problems of travelers on the Torkham and Chaman routes were discussed.

Khairkhah emphasized that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring countries, which are closely related to each other, through religion and culture.

In addition to this, the minister raised the issue of violence and imprisonment of refugees, including women and children, in Pakistan. He said this should be stopped and added that it should be avoided as it has a negative impact on the relations between the two countries.

He added that the Islamic Emirate’s policy is clear, it does not want to have difficult relations with any country.

The minister also said that every problem should be solved through talks and negotiations, and political issues should not be an obstacle to transit.

The head of the Pakistani delegation, Asif Durrani, in turn promised that the issue will be thoroughly investigated and such incidents will be prevented in future.

In addition, Durrani added that Pakistan is ready for any kind of cooperation and wants to resume the series of educational scholarships for Afghan students.