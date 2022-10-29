Latest News
IEA prioritizes mining in bid to boost the country’s economy
The Islamic Emirate of Afghansitan’s (IEA) Ministry of Mining and Petroleum has paved the way for investors and mining companies to do business in the country, officials said.
During a visit to Kandahar and Helmand provinces on Saturday, the minister of mining Shahabuddin Delawar said the authorities are trying to attract investors and in doing so are giving special concessions.
“I can say this today with certainty that the ground has been provided for trade and investment in Afghanistan, more than any other country around the world,” said Delawar.
He said that in order to provide employment opportunities for young people, domestic and foreign businessmen are being offered special packages to invest in the mining processing sector of the country.
In the past not much attention was paid to mining in the country, Delawar said, adding that the Islamic Emirate is focusing more on mining and investing in this sector in order to boost the country’s economy.
US seeking new deal with IEA: Hekmatyar
The United States is seeking to strike a new agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, said on Friday.
Hekmatyar said that the sides have already started talks and achieved some progress.
Limiting airstrikes, printing of new afghani banknotes and increasing cash aid are likely to be part of the agreement between the two sides.
“The US has launched a new process of negotiations with the Taliban (IEA), that too at high level, including intelligence and security officials. The US has made some moves which show that they are after a deal with the Taliban (IEA). They want to have new talks or agreement with the Taliban (IEA) like Doha agreement, including unimplemented parts of the Doha deal,” Hekmatyar said.
Hekmatyar, however, said that talks between Kabul and Washington are happening in a vague manner, and this has worried regional countries particularly China and Russia.
“All countries are concerned about development in the talks between Kabul and Washington. They have concluded that there will be things happening against their interests in Afghanistan. Non-announcement of the agreement and Kabul’s full silence has added to the concerns,” Hekmatyar said.
He said that if the agreements between Kabul and Washington are not made public, Afghanistan will become a ground for rivalry, and it would become another Ukraine.
IEA has not commented on Hekmatyar’s remarks yet.
Turkish charity to build five madrasas in Afghanistan
A Turkish charity organization has pledged to build five religious seminaries in different provinces of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Education announced on Saturday.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Afghan Education Minister Habibullah Agha and head of the charity organization, Sheikh Mohammad Toran in Kabul.
The minister welcomed the charity’s move as a “major step”, adding the ministry will provide all facilities for the implementation of the project.
Based on the MoU, the charity will build five madrasas in five provinces of the country. Each madrasa will have four classrooms, surrounding wall, mosque, drinking water supply system, and other essential facilities, the ministry said in a statement.
The project is estimated to cost $25,000.
South Korea, Denmark donate $10 million to Afghanistan education sector
South Korea and Denmark have contributed a combined $10 million to the education sector in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.
“South Korea’s $5 million enable the UNICEF to improve children’s learning outcomes through better-prepared and supported teachers in Afghanistan,” the agency said on Twitter.
Denmark’s $5 million will be used to establish 600 community-based learning spaces (CBEs) and support 275 existing ones, UNICEF said.
In September, UNICEF supported a total of 388,891 children (60% per cent girls) through existing and new Community Based education facilities.
