IEA prioritizes mining in bid to boost the country’s economy

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghansitan’s (IEA) Ministry of Mining and Petroleum has paved the way for investors and mining companies to do business in the country, officials said.

During a visit to Kandahar and Helmand provinces on Saturday, the minister of mining Shahabuddin Delawar said the authorities are trying to attract investors and in doing so are giving special concessions.

“I can say this today with certainty that the ground has been provided for trade and investment in Afghanistan, more than any other country around the world,” said Delawar.

He said that in order to provide employment opportunities for young people, domestic and foreign businessmen are being offered special packages to invest in the mining processing sector of the country.

In the past not much attention was paid to mining in the country, Delawar said, adding that the Islamic Emirate is focusing more on mining and investing in this sector in order to boost the country’s economy.