Latest News
IEA rejects ‘rumors’ of meeting with US
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rejects claims that a meeting will be held between IEA members and senior US officials in Doha, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement late Saturday.
“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan rejects rumors that Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar Akhund would meet with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and David Samuel Cohen, the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, to discuss some issues in Doha,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the ministry’s spokesperson.
The ministry also advised media outlets against reporting on fake news.
“Publishing baseless information creates confusion among people and the media should also prove their commitment to their principles and not publish baseless reports,” Balkhi tweeted.
The comments came after a number of local and foreign media outlets reported on a planned meeting between high-ranking officials of the IEA and the US and other delegations in Qatar.
According to reports that emerged this week, the meeting was to happen during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of November and that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister, would participate.
Latest News
Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker Foxconn in COVID-hit Zhengzhou city, fearing the returnees may trigger coronavirus outbreaks, Reuters reported.
Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the seven days to Oct. 29, up from 97 infections in the prior seven-day period. Taiwan-based Foxconn, which has about 300,000 workers in Zhengzhou, has not disclosed the number of infected workers.
Under China’s ultra-strict zero-COVID policies, localities are mandated to act swiftly to quell any outbreaks, with measures that could include full-scale lockdowns.
On Oct. 19, Foxconn banned all dining-in at canteens and required workers to take their meals in their dormitories, but assured that production was normal.
Photographs and videos circulating widely on Chinese social media since Saturday showed Foxconn workers trekking across fields in the day and along roads at night. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the posts.
In an apparent show of support, residents in the vicinity left bottled water and provisions next to major roads with signs such as: “For Foxconn workers returning home”, according to social media posts.
Late on Saturday, cities near Zhengzhou including Yuzhou, Changge and Qinyang, as well as the Weiqu district and Xihua county in the city of Xuzhou, urged Foxconn workers to report to local authorities in advance about plans to return home.
Returning workers are to travel “point-to-point” in pre-arranged vehicles en route, and are to be quarantined on arrival, they said in separate letters on their respective social media accounts addressed to Zhengzhou Foxconn workers.
Xihua county said it was organising a special vehicle from Sunday to bring back directly from the Foxconn plant workers who were originally from the county, assuring them that they would not be turned away but that counter-epidemic measures needed to be observed.
Latest News
IEA prioritizes mining in bid to boost the country’s economy
The Islamic Emirate of Afghansitan’s (IEA) Ministry of Mining and Petroleum has paved the way for investors and mining companies to do business in the country, officials said.
During a visit to Kandahar and Helmand provinces on Saturday, the minister of mining Shahabuddin Delawar said the authorities are trying to attract investors and in doing so are giving special concessions.
“I can say this today with certainty that the ground has been provided for trade and investment in Afghanistan, more than any other country around the world,” said Delawar.
He said that in order to provide employment opportunities for young people, domestic and foreign businessmen are being offered special packages to invest in the mining processing sector of the country.
In the past not much attention was paid to mining in the country, Delawar said, adding that the Islamic Emirate is focusing more on mining and investing in this sector in order to boost the country’s economy.
Latest News
US seeking new deal with IEA: Hekmatyar
The United States is seeking to strike a new agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, said on Friday.
Hekmatyar said that the sides have already started talks and achieved some progress.
Limiting airstrikes, printing of new afghani banknotes and increasing cash aid are likely to be part of the agreement between the two sides.
“The US has launched a new process of negotiations with the Taliban (IEA), that too at high level, including intelligence and security officials. The US has made some moves which show that they are after a deal with the Taliban (IEA). They want to have new talks or agreement with the Taliban (IEA) like Doha agreement, including unimplemented parts of the Doha deal,” Hekmatyar said.
Hekmatyar, however, said that talks between Kabul and Washington are happening in a vague manner, and this has worried regional countries particularly China and Russia.
“All countries are concerned about development in the talks between Kabul and Washington. They have concluded that there will be things happening against their interests in Afghanistan. Non-announcement of the agreement and Kabul’s full silence has added to the concerns,” Hekmatyar said.
He said that if the agreements between Kabul and Washington are not made public, Afghanistan will become a ground for rivalry, and it would become another Ukraine.
IEA has not commented on Hekmatyar’s remarks yet.
Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar’s capital ahead of World Cup
IEA rejects ‘rumors’ of meeting with US
Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in 2 car bombs
Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves at least 149 dead
IEA in talks with Russian, Chinese businessmen on investment in Afghanistan
Nabi rises to No.1 in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
At least 174 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match
Women’s handicraft exhibition launched in Balkh
Food and oil prices fall in Afghanistan: IEA
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in AFG discussed
Exclusive interview with Latifullah Hakimi, MoD’s Inspector General
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Extended Troika on Afghanistan without US discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
-
Sport4 days ago
Back on top: Rashid reclaims top bowler ranking
-
Sport5 days ago
Rashid vs Conway could be key contest when Afghanistan take on New Zealand in WC match
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hundreds of Iranian protesters go on trial
-
World3 days ago
15 dead in attack on shrine in Iran
-
World4 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan ‘ready to be included’ in major regional projects
-
Sport4 days ago
Qatar faces unprecedented criticism over hosting World Cup, Emir says