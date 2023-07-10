IEA refutes claims of abandoned US weapons being sold to Iran and Palestine

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2023)

Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Monday refuted claims by US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul that the IEA is selling weapons left behind by US troops to Washington’s “adversaries like Iran and the Palestinians against Israel.”

Mujahid said on Twitter the allegations are not true and that after the IEA came to power, all of the military equipment has been maintained.

“Such propaganda is the plot of those tension-seeking circles who cannot tolerate the ongoing stability in Afghanistan and make propaganda against it,” Mujahid tweeted.

This comes after McCaul told CNN on Sunday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is selling off weapons abandoned by US troops at the former Bagram military base. He said the report “found that we should not have abandoned Bagram where we have over $7 billion of taxpayer weapons left behind that now, by the way, the Taliban are selling to our adversaries like Iran and the Palestinians against Israel. This is a huge foreign policy blunder.”

McCaul also said that President Joe Biden is “devoid of reality” after he failed to accept partial responsibility for the Afghanistan withdrawal and that he was unaware of what was happening on the ground and wanted to “sweep Afghanistan under the rug”.

The report released on June 30 found that both the Biden and Trump administrations contributed to the disastrous withdrawal and investigators said the State Department’s operation “was hindered by the fact that it was unclear who in the Department had the lead.”