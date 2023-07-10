Latest News
IEA refutes claims of abandoned US weapons being sold to Iran and Palestine
Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Monday refuted claims by US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul that the IEA is selling weapons left behind by US troops to Washington’s “adversaries like Iran and the Palestinians against Israel.”
Mujahid said on Twitter the allegations are not true and that after the IEA came to power, all of the military equipment has been maintained.
“Such propaganda is the plot of those tension-seeking circles who cannot tolerate the ongoing stability in Afghanistan and make propaganda against it,” Mujahid tweeted.
This comes after McCaul told CNN on Sunday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is selling off weapons abandoned by US troops at the former Bagram military base. He said the report “found that we should not have abandoned Bagram where we have over $7 billion of taxpayer weapons left behind that now, by the way, the Taliban are selling to our adversaries like Iran and the Palestinians against Israel. This is a huge foreign policy blunder.”
McCaul also said that President Joe Biden is “devoid of reality” after he failed to accept partial responsibility for the Afghanistan withdrawal and that he was unaware of what was happening on the ground and wanted to “sweep Afghanistan under the rug”.
The report released on June 30 found that both the Biden and Trump administrations contributed to the disastrous withdrawal and investigators said the State Department’s operation “was hindered by the fact that it was unclear who in the Department had the lead.”
Latest News
Shaheen meets with UK’s Charge d’Affaires to Kabul in Doha
The head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, tweeted on Sunday that he had a “constructive meeting” with Robert Dickson, the British Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan.
He said the meeting focused on the importance of engagement with the IEA and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
“I had a constructive meeting with Robert C Dickson, UK Charge d’Affaires to Afghanistan after his recent visit to Kabul. We discussed different topics including importance of engagement, humanitarian assistance and other topics of interest,” he tweeted.
Earlier, Dickson had said on Twitter that Doha remains an important hub for engagement with Afghanistan.
The meeting between Shaheen and the UK Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan was held on Sunday after Dickson returned from his visit to Kabul.
During his visit, Dickson met with the IEA’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and the higher education minister Neda Mohammad Nadim.
At the meeting with Dickson, Muttaqi had asked for the UK’s engagement with Afghanistan.
Latest News
Prince Harry should be ashamed and brought to justice: Shaheen
Suhail Shaheen, head of the political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Qatar, has said that Prince Harry should be brought to justice over his claim that he killed 25 Afghans while serving in Afghanistan in 2012-2013.
In his recently released memoir “Spare,” Prince Harry wrote that he had eliminated 25 IEA members, and said he felt neither satisfaction nor shame about his actions.
However, Suhail Shaheen, told Arab News Prince Harry ought to feel ashamed of what he did.
“They claim they are a democracy, that they are the advocates and champions of human rights. And then they do this,” he said, condemning the prince for not only killing Afghans but also boasting about it.
Shaheen said the men Harry killed were not “enemy combatants,” as described by the prince, but innocent villagers.
He demanded that the prince be brought to justice, saying: “If their laws are meant for the protection of human rights, then he should be tried (before a court of law). By his own admission he has acknowledged that he killed 25 people. It is a crime.”
Prince Harry said the killings took place near the end of his tour of Afghanistan in 2013. “If there’s people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we’ll take them out of the game,” he wrote in the memoir.
Describing the victims as “pieces being removed from a chessboard,” the prince wrote: “Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies.”
Shaheen said Harry was not the only one who killed innocent Afghans. “Many other soldiers have done the same. There are many cases. A lot of families lost their breadwinners. There are thousands of videos of innocent people, villagers, farmers being killed in their fields.”
He said that if the killings had taken place in other countries, there would be calls for justice.
Latest News
Peruvian authorities rescue 23 Afghans from migrant traffickers
Peruvian authorities on Sunday rescued 23 Afghans from migrant traffickers along the border with Brazil, the attorney general’s office said.
The migrants, who were trying to get to Ecuador, paid money to people smugglers to transport them across the nation and to the northern border, prosecutors said, AFP reported.
But they were cheated out of their money and crowded into a house without food in the village of Inapari in the Madre de Dios department along the Peru -Brazil border, a statement from the prosecutor’s office said.
Among the victims were “four children, including a two-month-old baby,” it said.
Prosecutors did not say how much the migrants had paid the smugglers.
The Afghans were led to believe they would be transferred to a regional city, then on to the capital Lima before heading to Tumbes, a city near Peru’s northern border with Ecuador.
