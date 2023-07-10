Shaheen meets with UK’s Charge d’Affaires to Kabul in Doha

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2023)

The head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, tweeted on Sunday that he had a “constructive meeting” with Robert Dickson, the British Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan.

He said the meeting focused on the importance of engagement with the IEA and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

“I had a constructive meeting with Robert C Dickson, UK Charge d’Affaires to Afghanistan after his recent visit to Kabul. We discussed different topics including importance of engagement, humanitarian assistance and other topics of interest,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Dickson had said on Twitter that Doha remains an important hub for engagement with Afghanistan.

The meeting between Shaheen and the UK Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan was held on Sunday after Dickson returned from his visit to Kabul.

During his visit, Dickson met with the IEA’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and the higher education minister Neda Mohammad Nadim.

At the meeting with Dickson, Muttaqi had asked for the UK’s engagement with Afghanistan.