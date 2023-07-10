Prince Harry should be ashamed and brought to justice: Shaheen

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2023)

Suhail Shaheen, head of the political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Qatar, has said that Prince Harry should be brought to justice over his claim that he killed 25 Afghans while serving in Afghanistan in 2012-2013.

In his recently released memoir “Spare,” Prince Harry wrote that he had eliminated 25 IEA members, and said he felt neither satisfaction nor shame about his actions.

However, Suhail Shaheen, told Arab News Prince Harry ought to feel ashamed of what he did.

“They claim they are a democracy, that they are the advocates and champions of human rights. And then they do this,” he said, condemning the prince for not only killing Afghans but also boasting about it.

Shaheen said the men Harry killed were not “enemy combatants,” as described by the prince, but innocent villagers.

He demanded that the prince be brought to justice, saying: “If their laws are meant for the protection of human rights, then he should be tried (before a court of law). By his own admission he has acknowledged that he killed 25 people. It is a crime.”

Prince Harry said the killings took place near the end of his tour of Afghanistan in 2013. “If there’s people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we’ll take them out of the game,” he wrote in the memoir.

Describing the victims as “pieces being removed from a chessboard,” the prince wrote: “Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies.”

Shaheen said Harry was not the only one who killed innocent Afghans. “Many other soldiers have done the same. There are many cases. A lot of families lost their breadwinners. There are thousands of videos of innocent people, villagers, farmers being killed in their fields.”

He said that if the killings had taken place in other countries, there would be calls for justice.