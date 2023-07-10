Latest News
Peruvian authorities rescue 23 Afghans from migrant traffickers
Peruvian authorities on Sunday rescued 23 Afghans from migrant traffickers along the border with Brazil, the attorney general’s office said.
The migrants, who were trying to get to Ecuador, paid money to people smugglers to transport them across the nation and to the northern border, prosecutors said, AFP reported.
But they were cheated out of their money and crowded into a house without food in the village of Inapari in the Madre de Dios department along the Peru -Brazil border, a statement from the prosecutor’s office said.
Among the victims were “four children, including a two-month-old baby,” it said.
Prosecutors did not say how much the migrants had paid the smugglers.
The Afghans were led to believe they would be transferred to a regional city, then on to the capital Lima before heading to Tumbes, a city near Peru’s northern border with Ecuador.
Prince Harry should be ashamed and brought to justice: Shaheen
Suhail Shaheen, head of the political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Qatar, has said that Prince Harry should be brought to justice over his claim that he killed 25 Afghans while serving in Afghanistan in 2012-2013.
In his recently released memoir “Spare,” Prince Harry wrote that he had eliminated 25 IEA members, and said he felt neither satisfaction nor shame about his actions.
However, Suhail Shaheen, told Arab News Prince Harry ought to feel ashamed of what he did.
“They claim they are a democracy, that they are the advocates and champions of human rights. And then they do this,” he said, condemning the prince for not only killing Afghans but also boasting about it.
Shaheen said the men Harry killed were not “enemy combatants,” as described by the prince, but innocent villagers.
He demanded that the prince be brought to justice, saying: “If their laws are meant for the protection of human rights, then he should be tried (before a court of law). By his own admission he has acknowledged that he killed 25 people. It is a crime.”
Prince Harry said the killings took place near the end of his tour of Afghanistan in 2013. “If there’s people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we’ll take them out of the game,” he wrote in the memoir.
Describing the victims as “pieces being removed from a chessboard,” the prince wrote: “Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies.”
Shaheen said Harry was not the only one who killed innocent Afghans. “Many other soldiers have done the same. There are many cases. A lot of families lost their breadwinners. There are thousands of videos of innocent people, villagers, farmers being killed in their fields.”
He said that if the killings had taken place in other countries, there would be calls for justice.
Ministry of mines inaugurates gas transmission pipeline
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) has announced the inauguration of a gas transmission pipeline from the city of Sheberghan, the center of Jawzjan, to the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province.
The pipeline was opened in the presence of Shahabuddin Delawar, acting minister of mines and petroleum, and a number of other officials in Sheberghan city.
Officials said the pipeline is 94.5 kilometers long and its construction cost an estimated 609 million afghanis, officials said.
The ministry also said the gas transferred by this pipeline will be used in the fertilizer and electricity industry, for glass making and for IPP Ghazanfar company to produce electricity.
Gas from this pipeline will be connected and distributed to residential houses in the near future as well, officials said.
This pipeline will transfer 1,700 cubic meters of gas in a 24-hour period, said Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, the head of Afghan Gas Company in Jawzjan.
Muttaqi: We should stand against enemies’ plots
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that negative propaganda is being spread by various factions against Afghanistan, but the people must stand up against the conspiracies of the enemies.
“Brothers! We must not make mistakes regarding the enemy’s plots and stand against them, be determined and diligent and defend everything. There are various propagandas. For example, they propagate that the economy is very weak. The economy has had ups and downs. A transformation and a revolution has occurred and everything has changed in the transformation,” Muttaqi said.
He added that the economy of the past was the economy of war and drugs, but today all the national wealth is spent on projects benefiting the people.
Muttaqi said that after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamic Emirate, security prevails across the country and criminal offenses have reached zero.
“It is unique that the level of criminal offenses in Afghanistan has reached zero, thanks to the help of Allah, the honesty of the authorities and the support of the people. But people don’t love our faces. People want service. This country needs service. Religion wants service and we should use opportunities well,” Muttaqi said.
