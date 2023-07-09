Ministry of mines inaugurates gas transmission pipeline 

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2023)

Pakistan is optimistic the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will effectively combat cross-border terrorism to emulate the kind of cooperation that U.S. President Joe Biden recently hinted at between the IEA and Washington, a senior diplomat said Saturday.

Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, told VOA in an interview that the IEA had recently initiated certain moves to address his country’s cross-border terror concerns and those of other neighbors, including China. But it is premature to speculate on the outcome, he cautioned.

Pakistan says it has experienced a dramatic surge in terrorist attacks since the IEA returned to power in Kabul nearly two years ago.

Islamabad maintains the attacks are being orchestrated by Afghanistan-based fugitive leaders and fighters of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

“It’s a serious issue. But steps are being taken to neutralize the TTP. We should also understand that it will take a while, but the process has been initiated,” Durrani said, referring to the issue of Pakistani refugees being moved away from Afghan areas bordering Pakistan.

“That is a step the Afghan government is taking, so we have to wait and see the results. It is now in the initial stages, so it would be too early to comment,” said the Pakistan envoy. “But if this relocation of TTP can actually happen and lead to peace along our borders, it would be a significant development and we would welcome it,” Durrani added.

He said Islamabad had opened talks with fugitive TTP leaders at the request of the IEA to persuade them to cease violence, but the process broke down last year over “ridiculous” demands by the militants.

“Pakistan has exhausted the dialogue option; for them, the only way is to surrender and face the law,” Durrani said. He added that Pakistani military operations had deprived the TTP of any territorial control and their relocation from border areas suggests they have now also become a “liability” for the IEA.”Comparatively, Afghanistan is now very peaceful but there are pockets of TTP, ETIM, and other groups that are a source of concern. Both Pakistan and China hope that the Afghan government will take practical measures,” Durrani said.

“As President Biden has also alluded to the cooperation, which Afghan Taliban (IEA) and American authorities have had in taking counterterrorism measures, the same expectation we have, and the process has started. Hopefully, we will have some positive results in the near future,” Durrani told VOA.

Durrani insisted that dialogue and continued international engagement with the IEA is the only way to reinforce the positive trends and address the continuing challenges in Afghanistan.

“Staying aloof or not engaging the Taliban (IEA), who are in power in Kabul right now, would not help. There is a realization, which is why the U.S. president and others have praised certain steps the Taliban (IEA) have taken, including eradicating poppy,” Durrani said. “Hopefully, other pending issues such as inclusivity, or for that matter, girls’ education or women’s employment, would also be addressed amicably.”