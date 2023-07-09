Latest News
Ministry of mines inaugurates gas transmission pipeline
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) has announced the inauguration of a gas transmission pipeline from the city of Sheberghan, the center of Jawzjan, to the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province.
The pipeline was opened in the presence of Shahabuddin Delawar, acting minister of mines and petroleum, and a number of other officials in Sheberghan city.
Officials said the pipeline is 94.5 kilometers long and its construction cost an estimated 609 million afghanis, officials said.
The ministry also said the gas transferred by this pipeline will be used in the fertilizer and electricity industry, for glass making and for IPP Ghazanfar company to produce electricity.
Gas from this pipeline will be connected and distributed to residential houses in the near future as well, officials said.
This pipeline will transfer 1,700 cubic meters of gas in a 24-hour period, said Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, the head of Afghan Gas Company in Jawzjan.
Muttaqi: We should stand against enemies’ plots
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that negative propaganda is being spread by various factions against Afghanistan, but the people must stand up against the conspiracies of the enemies.
“Brothers! We must not make mistakes regarding the enemy’s plots and stand against them, be determined and diligent and defend everything. There are various propagandas. For example, they propagate that the economy is very weak. The economy has had ups and downs. A transformation and a revolution has occurred and everything has changed in the transformation,” Muttaqi said.
He added that the economy of the past was the economy of war and drugs, but today all the national wealth is spent on projects benefiting the people.
Muttaqi said that after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamic Emirate, security prevails across the country and criminal offenses have reached zero.
“It is unique that the level of criminal offenses in Afghanistan has reached zero, thanks to the help of Allah, the honesty of the authorities and the support of the people. But people don’t love our faces. People want service. This country needs service. Religion wants service and we should use opportunities well,” Muttaqi said.
IEA delegation visits Uzbekistan to discuss border issues
A delegation from the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has traveled to Uzbekistan and discussed border issues with the security officials of the neighboring country.
The ministry said in a statement Saturday that the delegation included Gholam Nabi Samim, provincial director of borders and tribal affairs of Jawzjan, and Mansour Javed, commander of the 6th border brigade of the province.
According to the statement, the sides had a detailed discussion about the problems of the residents of the border areas.
Samim assured that the border issues would be resolved and that Uzbekistan would not face any problem from the territory of Afghanistan.
This official called on Uzbekistan to continue its “good relations” with Afghanistan.
Pakistan cautiously lauds IEA’s moves to counter terrorism
Pakistan is optimistic the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will effectively combat cross-border terrorism to emulate the kind of cooperation that U.S. President Joe Biden recently hinted at between the IEA and Washington, a senior diplomat said Saturday.
Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, told VOA in an interview that the IEA had recently initiated certain moves to address his country’s cross-border terror concerns and those of other neighbors, including China. But it is premature to speculate on the outcome, he cautioned.
Pakistan says it has experienced a dramatic surge in terrorist attacks since the IEA returned to power in Kabul nearly two years ago.
Islamabad maintains the attacks are being orchestrated by Afghanistan-based fugitive leaders and fighters of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.
“It’s a serious issue. But steps are being taken to neutralize the TTP. We should also understand that it will take a while, but the process has been initiated,” Durrani said, referring to the issue of Pakistani refugees being moved away from Afghan areas bordering Pakistan.
“That is a step the Afghan government is taking, so we have to wait and see the results. It is now in the initial stages, so it would be too early to comment,” said the Pakistan envoy. “But if this relocation of TTP can actually happen and lead to peace along our borders, it would be a significant development and we would welcome it,” Durrani added.
He said Islamabad had opened talks with fugitive TTP leaders at the request of the IEA to persuade them to cease violence, but the process broke down last year over “ridiculous” demands by the militants.
“Pakistan has exhausted the dialogue option; for them, the only way is to surrender and face the law,” Durrani said. He added that Pakistani military operations had deprived the TTP of any territorial control and their relocation from border areas suggests they have now also become a “liability” for the IEA.”Comparatively, Afghanistan is now very peaceful but there are pockets of TTP, ETIM, and other groups that are a source of concern. Both Pakistan and China hope that the Afghan government will take practical measures,” Durrani said.
“As President Biden has also alluded to the cooperation, which Afghan Taliban (IEA) and American authorities have had in taking counterterrorism measures, the same expectation we have, and the process has started. Hopefully, we will have some positive results in the near future,” Durrani told VOA.
Durrani insisted that dialogue and continued international engagement with the IEA is the only way to reinforce the positive trends and address the continuing challenges in Afghanistan.
“Staying aloof or not engaging the Taliban (IEA), who are in power in Kabul right now, would not help. There is a realization, which is why the U.S. president and others have praised certain steps the Taliban (IEA) have taken, including eradicating poppy,” Durrani said. “Hopefully, other pending issues such as inclusivity, or for that matter, girls’ education or women’s employment, would also be addressed amicably.”
