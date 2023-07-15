Latest News
IEA says 36 areas in Kabul identified as being contaminated with mines
The CEO of UK-based HALO Trust, which works to clear landmines around the world, met with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the issue of clearing the deadly debris of war.
The NGO has over 8,500 staff in 24 countries and has worked in Afghanistan since 1988.
Mohammad Abbas Akhund, the Minister of State for Disaster Management of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with HALO’s CEO James Cowan and called for the organization to help clear the country of mines.
Cowan in turn said the organization was involved in clearing mines without any security issues.
The ministry said in a statement that according to Nuruddin Rustamkhail, the head of mine clearance coordination of the ministry, 36 areas in Kabul have been identified as being contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance.
The statement noted that given Kabul’s high population, clearing these areas was “urgent” and needs to be given priority.
In the “National Survey, Vulnerable and Mine Contaminated Areas” project, which is being conducted across the country, the first and second phases have been completed, and the third phase has remained half-finished due to the lack of funds. The IEA has however asked HALO for help in this respect.
Both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation going forward.
IEA calls on Pakistan to send academic staff to Afghan university
Acting Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadeem has called on Pakistan to send academic staff to teach at Afghanistan International University in Kabul.
The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Nadeem requested this in a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani, where the two sides discussed the expansion of academic cooperation between the two countries.
Nadeem asked the envoy to cooperate in solving the visa problems of Afghan students in Pakistan, and in sending Pakistani professors to teach, especially at the Afghan International University.
Nizamani said that he would share the requests with the relevant authorities of his country. He added that in the near future, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan affairs will arrive in Kabul and that he would share these issues with him as well.
Reconstruction of 27 kms of Kabul-Kandahar highway gets underway
Asphalting of a section of the Kabul-Kandahar highway began on Saturday in the presence of the Prime Minister’s Deputy for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Arghandi-Bazaar Durrani road is 27 kilometers long, 11 meters wide, and has two major bridges and 60 culverts. The project will cost about one billion Afghanis, which is being financed by the Islamic Emirate.
“Our request is that all the contracting companies increase their efforts to speed up their work so that the project will be completed soon and the problems of passengers on this route will be solved,” Mullah Baradar said at the ceremony to launch the project.
The project is scheduled to be completed within one year.
Members of the private sector called the reconstruction of the Kabul-Kandahar highway important for the growth of the country’s economy and transit and emphasized that the project will be executed in accordance with the contract.
“There has been a significant increase in the transportation of passengers, the export of fresh and dried fruit, transit and trade, and all criteria will be considered in the implementation of this project,” Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said.
Najibullah Jalalzai, head of the contracting company said: “The quality of the road will be high. The thickness of bitumen is 21 cm. We will try to complete the project in seven months.”
Officials of the Ministry of Public Works also asked the contracting company to consider the standards in the construction of the road.
Afghanistan seeks strong ties with its neighbors: IEA
Acting Information and Culture Minister Khairullah Khairkhah said in a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani that Afghanistan wants strong ties with its neighbors based on mutual respect, Bakhtar News Agency reported on Saturday.
During the meeting, the sides discussed cultural and handicraft exhibitions between the two countries. Khairkhah said that such exhibitions could pave the way to strengthen cultural diplomacy.
Khairkhah also stressed the role of the tourism industry in economic development and the creation of traveling opportunities for the citizens of both countries.
For his part, Nizamani mentioning the cultural, historical, and religious similarities between the two countries, and said that Pakistan’s government seeks a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
