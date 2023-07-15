IEA says 36 areas in Kabul identified as being contaminated with mines

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2023)

The CEO of UK-based HALO Trust, which works to clear landmines around the world, met with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the issue of clearing the deadly debris of war.

The NGO has over 8,500 staff in 24 countries and has worked in Afghanistan since 1988.

Mohammad Abbas Akhund, the Minister of State for Disaster Management of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with HALO’s CEO James Cowan and called for the organization to help clear the country of mines.

Cowan in turn said the organization was involved in clearing mines without any security issues.

The ministry said in a statement that according to Nuruddin Rustamkhail, the head of mine clearance coordination of the ministry, 36 areas in Kabul have been identified as being contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance.

The statement noted that given Kabul’s high population, clearing these areas was “urgent” and needs to be given priority.

In the “National Survey, Vulnerable and Mine Contaminated Areas” project, which is being conducted across the country, the first and second phases have been completed, and the third phase has remained half-finished due to the lack of funds. The IEA has however asked HALO for help in this respect.

Both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation going forward.