IEA: Pakistan should not blame its shortcomings on Afghanistan
Responding to comments made by Pakistan’s defense minister on the Islamic Emirate’s failure to adhere to commitments as per the 2020 Doha Agreement, the IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday night that the deal had been signed with the US and not with Pakistan.
In a conversation with BBC Pashto, Mujahid said “the Doha peace agreement has been signed with America and Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against Pakistan and Pakistan is a brotherly and Muslim country.”
This comes after Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said he was deeply concerned about the safe havens and freedom of action that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants (TTP) have in Afghanistan.
However, Mujahid said if the Pakistani government shares evidence of their concerns with them, they will take action against the TTP adding that the IEA has held meetings with Pakistan regarding the TTP.
The Minister of Defense of Pakistan had also warned the Islamic Emirate that if they do not act against terrorist groups, Pakistan will use all possible resources and measures to protect its soil and citizens.
Pakistan’s defense minister said Islamabad expects the Islamic Emirate not to allow the use of its soil to plot terror attacks against any country in line with commitments contained in the Doha Agreement.
However, Mujahid said any attack by Pakistan’s army against Afghan territory will be dealt with. The IEA “will seriously prevent it and we will not allow anyone to encroach on our territory.”
He also mentioned that the IEA had mediated between the Pakistan government and the TTP but that the talks had failed.
Herat’s historical sites attract over 4,000 tourists in past three months
Local officials in Herat say that in the last three months, more than 4,000 tourists have visited historical sites and places of interest in the province.
According to officials, during this period, almost two hundred foreign tourists have visited Herat – mostly from Europe, America and from Asia.
The most recent was a group of 14 people from Europe. They said they were excited to visit Afghanistan and hoped to see other provinces. They said Herat’s historical sites were of particular interest.
“Afghanistan is really a wonderful country, I really like the people of this country and each of them is very kind, we see excitement on the roads and life is going on. We have already visited Bamiyan, Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul,” said Andrea, a Serbian.
“I have heard many things about Afghanistan, especially about the nature, culture and people of this country, but I search a lot to know more about Afghanistan, here in Herat I have the Grand Mosque, I saw this historical castle and the traditional tile making industry and I am very excited to see the remaining parts of this city as well,” said Yavana, another Serbian.
Local officials say tourism is on the rise in the country, by both domestic and foreign tourists.
“Over the last three months, there have been 4,102 tourists, including domestic and foreign tourists, of which 159 were foreign tourists who came from different countries to Herat,” said Rahmatullah Mohammadi, head of tourism in Herat.
The Citadel of Herat or Qal’a-ye Ikhtiyar al-Din, Herat’s Grand Mosque, traditional tile making industry and dozens of other places of interest are the main attractions in Herat.
“We are fortunate that we had tourists from neighboring countries and Europe, Asia and America who visited different areas. You saw that even from Serbia, Slovenia, Austria, Croatia and some other countries,” said Abdul Jabar Noorzai, General Manager of Herat Museum.
In Herat, there are more than 700 historical sites, in addition traditional industries found throughout the city – which are key drawcards among foreign visitors.
Domestic tourism to Nangarhar has meanwhile also increased substantially as people flock to the historic palace of Siraj Al-Amart in Jalalabad.
Visitors have described this palace as a good place for recreation and tourism, but say the authorities need to complete the work on a museum in the gardens as soon as possible so as to attract more tourists.
The gardens, which have a long history, have attracted the attention of tourists from different provinces of the country.
Nangarhar Department of Information and Culture officials say that almost 80 percent of work on the museum has been completed and that it will open soon.
The palace is an ancient structure that was built during the reign of Shah Amanullah Khan. It has great cultural and historical significance for the people of Afghanistan.
Iran again raises issue of its water rights, says it won’t ‘compromise’
Iran’s energy minister has once again raised the issue of its water rights and said Tehran will not compromise the rights of the nation regarding its water share from the Helmand River.
Iran’s Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian said on Saturday: “Despite the fact that our water share has not been given, we are taking necessary measures to supply water to the people.”
The Helmand River flows across Afghanistan and enters Iran’s Hamoun wetlands in the Sistan-Baluchestan province after originating in the Hindu Kush Mountains near Kabul. Lake Hamoun used to be one of the world’s largest wetlands, covering 4,000 square kilometres between Iran and Afghanistan.
The river, which both Afghanistan and Iran depend on for agriculture and drinking water, has been the biggest source of tension for years.
Over the years, Iran has accused Afghanistan of restricting the flow of water from the river by building dams over it, a charge that Afghan authorities deny.
Alireza Ghasemi, the CEO of Sistan and Baluchestan Province Water and Sewerage Company, told IRNA state news agency that the province is facing a water shortage of about 65 million cubic meters per year and all the cities of the province are suffering from water scarcity.
IEA foreign minister invited to upcoming Moscow format on Afghanistan
Russia’s ambassador to Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, has invited the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the next Moscow format on Afghanistan.
The next meeting is scheduled to be held in October. The Moscow format is one of several dialogue platforms on Afghanistan — which began before the IEA’s takeover of Kabul. It consists of Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and India.
According to a statement issued by the IEA’s foreign ministry, Zhirnov also briefed Muttaqi on the upcoming meeting.
Muttaqi expressed gratitude for the invitation, adding that Moscow Format plays a vital role in fostering coordination among the countries in the region.
He also expressed hope that both Kabul and Moscow will make good use of the meeting within the framework of diplomatic relations.
In addition, Muttaqi called on Zhirnov to help facilitate the process of issuing visas to Afghans who need to travel to Russia.
