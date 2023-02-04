IEA says 611 local and foreign NGOs were active in Afghanistan in past year

(Last Updated On: February 4, 2023)

The Ministry of Economy says out of 2,570 local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are registered with the ministry, 611 of them were active in 2022.

According to officials, most of these active organizations are aid agencies and have provided humanitarian assistance in various parts of the country.

“In total, 2,570 local and foreign non-governmental organizations are registered with the Ministry of Economy, of which 611 organizations were active in 2022,” said Abdulrahman Habib, the ministry’s spokesperson.

Habib said that all programs of these active organizations are compliant with the principles and regulations of the ministry.

Economic experts meanwhile say that according to the current situation, the activities of non-governmental organizations in cooperation with international organizations are helping to alleviate poverty. They have called on the Islamic Emirate to provide more facilities for the activities of these institutions in the country.

“Seventy-eight percent of Afghan people are unemployed, and the presence of non-governmental organizations is very important in the current situation,” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, a member of the private sector.

However, officials from this ministry have emphasized the need for NGOs to operate in accordance with the law.

According to them, in the past year, almost 500 new NGOs have registered with the ministry.