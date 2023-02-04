Latest News
IEA says 611 local and foreign NGOs were active in Afghanistan in past year
The Ministry of Economy says out of 2,570 local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are registered with the ministry, 611 of them were active in 2022.
According to officials, most of these active organizations are aid agencies and have provided humanitarian assistance in various parts of the country.
“In total, 2,570 local and foreign non-governmental organizations are registered with the Ministry of Economy, of which 611 organizations were active in 2022,” said Abdulrahman Habib, the ministry’s spokesperson.
Habib said that all programs of these active organizations are compliant with the principles and regulations of the ministry.
Economic experts meanwhile say that according to the current situation, the activities of non-governmental organizations in cooperation with international organizations are helping to alleviate poverty. They have called on the Islamic Emirate to provide more facilities for the activities of these institutions in the country.
“Seventy-eight percent of Afghan people are unemployed, and the presence of non-governmental organizations is very important in the current situation,” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, a member of the private sector.
However, officials from this ministry have emphasized the need for NGOs to operate in accordance with the law.
According to them, in the past year, almost 500 new NGOs have registered with the ministry.
Latest News
Pakistan to appeal to IEA leader over Peshawar mosque bombing
Islamabad will ask the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to rein in militants in Pakistan after a suicide bombing killed scores of police in a mosque, AFP reported on Saturday.
Detectives have blamed an affiliate of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for Monday’s blast in Peshawar which killed more than 100 people inside a fortified police headquarters.
Special assistant to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Faisal Karim Kundi, said delegations would be sent to Tehran and Kabul to “ask them to ensure that their soil is not used by terrorists against Pakistan”.
A senior Pakistani police official in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where Monday’s blast took place told AFP the Kabul delegation would hold “talks with the top brass”.
“When we say top brass, it means… Afghan Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada,” the official said.
On Wednesday, IEA’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Pakistan should stop blaming Afghanistan for its insecurity.
Muttaqi said that the root of Pakistan’s security problems is in the country itself and should not be attributed to Afghanistan.
Latest News
Netherlands to compensate relatives of victims of Afghanistan airstrike
The Dutch government announced Friday it will not appeal a court order to pay compensation to relatives of civilians who were killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that there would be no objection to the ruling that calls for compensation to relatives of civilians who died in 2007 in the operation in the Chora district of Uruzgan province, the Associated Press reported.
The District Court of The Hague found in November that the late-night attack violated international humanitarian law. The court sided with four survivors of the attack who sued the Dutch state for compensation.
The defense ministry argued that buildings were being used by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) fighters when the military hit the walled compound, known as a “quala,” with munitions fired from attack helicopters and F-16s.
In a letter to lawmakers Friday, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that 15 years after the attack, the ministry “does not have any further or additional information to substantiate the fact that the quala was a military target at that time.”
“The State will therefore not lodge an appeal. The State will comply with the court’s ruling by proceeding to pay compensation. The extent of the damage has yet to be determined,” she wrote.
Latest News
US says IEA should meet promises before seeking legitimacy
The United States on Friday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to meet their promises if they want to be recognized as a legitimate government.
John Kirby, the US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told VOA in a televised interview that the IEA will continue to isolate itself from the international community unless they reverse restrictions on women.
“So, if the Taliban (IEA) wants to be considered legitimate, if they want the recognition of the international community, if they want financial aid and investment in their country, then they should meet their promises, meet their obligations, and behave accordingly,” Kirby stressed.
Kirby also questioned the IEA’s counterterrorism operations against Daesh in Afghanistan.
“[IEA] are constantly under threat by ISIS in Afghanistan. … We know that ISIS remains still a viable threat, a credible threat, not just in Afghanistan, but in other parts of the world too,” Kirby said.
Kirby noted that the people of Pakistan remain under threat of terrorism from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
“There’s no question about that. And sadly, we’ve seen that borne out in recent days in a bloody, bloody way,” he said.
“We obviously will continue to stay in touch with Islamabad to see what we could do, what might be possible,” Kirby added.
