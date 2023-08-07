IEA says decisions taken on key issues at Political Commission meeting

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2023)

Political Commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Kabir has met following IEA’s talks with the United States in Doha.

The PM’s office said in a statement Sunday that the meeting discussed the recent political developments in the country and the visit of the delegation of the Islamic Emirate to Doha and the negotiations held there.

The statement added that necessary decisions were made regarding some important issues.

IEA’s delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held two days of talks with US officials in Doha last week.

The US State Department said following the talks that Washington was open to technical talks on economic stability and discussions on combating narcotics trafficking.

The US side repeated concerns about “deteriorating” human rights situation and called anew on the IEA to reverse bans on girls’ secondary education and women’s employment and for the release of detained Americans, the State Department said in a statement.

Islamic Emirate officials raised the lifting of travel and other restrictions on IEA leaders and the return of Da Afghanistan Bank’s assets held abroad, IEA said.