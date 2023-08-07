Today’s Jihad is for implementation of Sharia and development, says Haqqani

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2023)

Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that the Islamic Emirate fought for the freedom of the homeland in the past, but now it is fighting for the implementation of Sharia and the development of the country.

Haqqani stated in a meeting with officials, scholars and tribal elders in Laghman: “In the past, we were doing Jihad for the sake of Allah to liberate the homeland. Today, we do Jihad for the implementation of Sharia, the strengthening and survival of the system and the development of the country. We stand firm.”

The Acting Minister of Interior also asked the forces of the Islamic Emirate to be gentle, treat people well and refrain from arbitrary actions.

“Today is the time of compassion and governance. Our zeal lies in humility and good behavior,” Haqqani said.

He emphasized that those who did not join the 20-year struggle of the Islamic Emirate are also “our brothers”.

“We appreciate them. We use cadres. We provide them with the opportunity to serve,” Haqqani said.