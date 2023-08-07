Latest News
Today’s Jihad is for implementation of Sharia and development, says Haqqani
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that the Islamic Emirate fought for the freedom of the homeland in the past, but now it is fighting for the implementation of Sharia and the development of the country.
Haqqani stated in a meeting with officials, scholars and tribal elders in Laghman: “In the past, we were doing Jihad for the sake of Allah to liberate the homeland. Today, we do Jihad for the implementation of Sharia, the strengthening and survival of the system and the development of the country. We stand firm.”
The Acting Minister of Interior also asked the forces of the Islamic Emirate to be gentle, treat people well and refrain from arbitrary actions.
“Today is the time of compassion and governance. Our zeal lies in humility and good behavior,” Haqqani said.
He emphasized that those who did not join the 20-year struggle of the Islamic Emirate are also “our brothers”.
“We appreciate them. We use cadres. We provide them with the opportunity to serve,” Haqqani said.
Latest News
IEA says decisions taken on key issues at Political Commission meeting
Political Commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Kabir has met following IEA’s talks with the United States in Doha.
The PM’s office said in a statement Sunday that the meeting discussed the recent political developments in the country and the visit of the delegation of the Islamic Emirate to Doha and the negotiations held there.
The statement added that necessary decisions were made regarding some important issues.
IEA’s delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held two days of talks with US officials in Doha last week.
The US State Department said following the talks that Washington was open to technical talks on economic stability and discussions on combating narcotics trafficking.
The US side repeated concerns about “deteriorating” human rights situation and called anew on the IEA to reverse bans on girls’ secondary education and women’s employment and for the release of detained Americans, the State Department said in a statement.
Islamic Emirate officials raised the lifting of travel and other restrictions on IEA leaders and the return of Da Afghanistan Bank’s assets held abroad, IEA said.
Latest News
Hundreds poisoned after eating donated food in Khost
As many as 250 people have been poisoned and hospitalized after eating donated food in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province, Bakhtar news agency reported on Monday.
The victims were taken to hospitals in Zazai Maidan, Bak, Sabari and Khost city, Bakhtar reported citing officials.
Security officials said they have launched an investigation into the incident.
Latest News
Development of Kabul’s Shahr-e-Now Park gets underway
Kabul’s 9.9 hectare greenbelt, in the heart of the city, is set to change considerably over the next three years after work started Sunday on a major development project.
Work on the Shahr-e-Now Park project officially got underway at an event attended by the economic deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.
Akhund said in a statement that the development plan consists of a number of suggestions including an underground business center, a business complex, a special business center for women, a futsal field, recreation centers, restaurants, a mosque, a swimming pool, and a vehicle parking.
The total cost of the development will be 1.2 billion AFN and will be covered by the private sector, he said. According to the statement, hundreds of job opportunities will be provided through this project.
Today’s Jihad is for implementation of Sharia and development, says Haqqani
IEA says decisions taken on key issues at Political Commission meeting
Hundreds poisoned after eating donated food in Khost
Development of Kabul’s Shahr-e-Now Park gets underway
Tahawol: IEA’s message for Afghans abroad
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets
Hundreds defy Paris protest ban a week after riots
Tahawol: IEA’s message for Afghans abroad
Saar: Political and economic crisis in Pakistan and its impact on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for strengthening ties with Kabul discussed
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
-
Sport5 days ago
Shaheen Hunters crowned champions of inaugural Kabul Premier League
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNOCHA dealing with critical funding gaps as winter looms
-
Business5 days ago
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opens in Astana
-
Business5 days ago
NDC to work on 21 projects this year, including Qosh Tepa canal and Kamal Khan dam
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan urges IEA to prevent militants from staging cross-border attacks
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA listens for Voyager 2 spacecraft after wrong command cuts contact