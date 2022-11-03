Latest News
IEA says it has facilitated a good working environment for the media and journalists
The foreign ministry of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that the IEA firmly supports the publication of fact-based realities.
“To this end, it has facilitated an environment conducive to the activities of the media and its employees, including by providing access to information across all regions of the country,” the foreign ministry said in a series of tweets.
According to the ministry, currently more than 270 domestic media outlets operate in Afghanistan in addition to the permanent presence of 14 international media networks.
“Since March 2022, IEA has provided permits to more than 700 journalists from 196 media networks from Asia, Europe, Americas and Oceania,” the ministry’s spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi tweeted.
Balkhi says that the IEA ensures protection and immunity of all media outlets working within the framework of professional conduct and in line with Islamic values and national interests.
“Following the complete takeover of power by the IEA, not a single journalist has lost their life nor have any media centers or representatives faced any security challenges,” Balkhi tweeted.
This comes after United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday called on governments and the global community to take necessary steps to shield reporters from imprisonment, violence and death.
Marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists on Wednesday, Guterres noted that a free press remained vital to functioning democracy, exposing wrongdoing, navigating the complex world and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He said more than 70 journalists (worldwide) have been killed this year simply for fulfilling this role in society. “Most of these crimes go unsolved,” he added.
Meanwhile, UNAMA said Wednesday that human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan have been recorded since August 2021.
“Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation,” UNAMA tweeted adding that “media in Afghanistan is in peril”.
Blast in Kabul targets bus carrying IEA admin employees, injures seven
An explosive device targeted a bus carrying Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan administration employees in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, police said, adding seven people were injured.
“Due to a blast on a mini bus from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, seven have been injured,” said Khalid Zadran, Kabul’s police spokesperson.
He said the explosive device had been a roadside IED.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.
The incident happened in Karta-e-Mamorin area of PD5 of Kabul on Wednesday morning.
Muttaqi calls for foreign cooperation and positive engagement
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has urged the international community to engage positively with Afghanistan, saying a weak nation is not in the interests of the world.
While unveiling the new uniform of the General Directorate of Intelligence on Tuesday, Muttaqi said the world’s stance against Afghanistan has failed and now it is time for the world to interact with Afghanistan.
“Now that there is order and administration and people are happy; this should be welcomed and the world must have positive engagement with the new government of Afghanistan,” said Muttaqi.
“Weakening Afghanistan is not in the interests of the world,” he said.
On the other hand, in response to Afghans abroad forming coalitions and movements outside of Afghanistan, Muttaqi said that they should not be enslaved for a small amount of money and instead these Afghans should return home.
“We call on those who live abroad [former politicians] to return to their homeland and live with dignity,” he added.
