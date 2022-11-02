Latest News
UN chief calls for global community to ‘shield reporters’
Marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists on Wednesday, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called on governments and the global community to take necessary steps to shield reporters from imprisonment, violence and death.
In his goodwill message, Guterres noted that a free press remained vital to functioning democracy, exposing wrongdoing, navigating the complex world and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He said more than 70 journalists have been killed this year simply for fulfilling this role in society. “Most of these crimes go unsolved,” he added.
He also noted that a record number of journalists are incarcerated today, while threats of imprisonment, violence and death keep growing.
“As we mark its 10th anniversary, I call on governments and the international community to take the necessary steps to protect our journalists. We must end a common culture of impunity and enable journalists to do their essential work.”
According to the International Press Institute (IPI), in 2021 alone, 45 journalists were killed across the world, 28 slain in retaliation for their work, three killed while covering armed conflicts, one assassinated in line of duty, two died while covering civil unrest, and 11 deaths are under investigation.
The top four nations with the most killings of media practitioners in the year under review were Mexico (seven), Afghanistan (six), India (six) and Democratic Republic of Congo (three).
Meanwhile, UNAMA said Wednesday that human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan have been recorded since August 2021.
“Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation,” UNAMA tweeted adding that “media in Afghanistan is in peril”.
Blast in Kabul targets bus carrying IEA admin employees, injures seven
An explosive device targeted a bus carrying Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan administration employees in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, police said, adding seven people were injured.
“Due to a blast on a mini bus from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, seven have been injured,” said Khalid Zadran, Kabul’s police spokesperson.
He said the explosive device had been a roadside IED.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.
The incident happened in Karta-e-Mamorin area of PD5 of Kabul on Wednesday morning.
Muttaqi calls for foreign cooperation and positive engagement
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has urged the international community to engage positively with Afghanistan, saying a weak nation is not in the interests of the world.
While unveiling the new uniform of the General Directorate of Intelligence on Tuesday, Muttaqi said the world’s stance against Afghanistan has failed and now it is time for the world to interact with Afghanistan.
“Now that there is order and administration and people are happy; this should be welcomed and the world must have positive engagement with the new government of Afghanistan,” said Muttaqi.
“Weakening Afghanistan is not in the interests of the world,” he said.
On the other hand, in response to Afghans abroad forming coalitions and movements outside of Afghanistan, Muttaqi said that they should not be enslaved for a small amount of money and instead these Afghans should return home.
“We call on those who live abroad [former politicians] to return to their homeland and live with dignity,” he added.
Pakistan’s PM lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss plans for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in the South Asian nation.
The major investment in development and energy projects in Pakistan is part of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to improve China’s road, rail and sea routes with the rest of the world, Reuters reported.
Islamabad and Beijing are considered longtime close allies, and Sharif is also expected to discuss security issues while on his visit.
On his two-day maiden visit to Beijing since taking office in April, Sharif will also seek some debt relief from China, in particular the rolling over of bilateral debt, an aide travelling with the prime minister told Reuters.
Chinese loans – around $23 billion – make up the largest chunk of Pakistan’s $27 billion of bilateral debt.
Sharif will be one of the first leaders to meet Xi since he secured a third term in power.
Pakistan had been struggling with a balance of payments crisis even before devastating floods hit the country over the summer, causing it an estimated $30 billion or more in losses.
“My discussions with the Chinese leadership will focus on revitalization of CPEC among many other things,” Sharif said in a statement adding that he will be meeting Xi and other Chinese executives while there.
Sharif’s government alleges that the CPEC project was slowed down during the tenure of ousted former premier Imran Khan, a charge the latter denies.
Sharif’s delegation among others includes the finance and energy ministers.
Pakistan has indicated previously that it will seek bilateral debt relief to lessen its balance of payment problems, but it hasn’t made any official announcement on whether it will formally ask Beijing for such help.
Pakistan’s central bank reserves have fallen to as low as $7.4 billion, barely enough for one and a half months of imports.
