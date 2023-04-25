IEA says Vienna diaspora meeting not beneficial to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2023)

In response to a meeting of a number of Afghans in exile in Vienna on Monday, the Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that such meetings are not in the interests of Afghanistan and that people who attend such events abroad have lost their “prestige” inside the country.

Mujahid said political figures should not seek to destroy the current system.

He added that participants of the Vienna meeting do not have public support inside Afghanistan.

“The people of Afghanistan will not be deceived by them again, they are few people who are looking for personal interests and to protect their personal property,” said Mujahid.

He has asked political figures living outside Afghanistan not to involve the country in war and said the IEA will not allow anyone to disrupt security in the country.

“The Islamic Emirate, as a government and system in Afghanistan, condemns those who are ill-wishers of Afghanistan that gather in one place or another with bad intentions,” he stressed.

Some experts meanwhile said that such meetings cannot solve the problems of Afghanistan because the issue of Afghanistan should be resolved through a dialogue between Afghans.

This is the second meeting of political figures in exile in Vienna, where the participants discussed Afghanistan.

This meeting was organized by the Austrian Institute of International Affairs.