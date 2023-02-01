IEA sends four tankers of low-grade diesel back to Iran

(Last Updated On: February 1, 2023)

The Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said on Tuesday that the authority has returned 4 tankers of low-quality diesel to Iran.

ANSA said in a press release that it returned the tankers to Iran as tests at Islam Qala port in Herat province found the quality of the fuel did not meet the agency’s standards.

According to the statement, the National Standards Authority has taken practical steps to prevent the importation of low-quality oil.

In addition, the agency urged traders to ensure the quality of goods being imported meets ANSA standards otherwise they will face the same consequences.

This is not the first time the ANSA has returned low-grade fuel. In early January it sent back 26 tankers of “poor quality” fuel to Iran.