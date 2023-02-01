Connect with us

Latest News

IEA sends four tankers of low-grade diesel back to Iran

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 1, 2023)

The Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said on Tuesday that the authority has returned 4 tankers of low-quality diesel to Iran.

ANSA said in a press release that it returned the tankers to Iran as tests at Islam Qala port in Herat province found the quality of the fuel did not meet the agency’s standards.

According to the statement, the National Standards Authority has taken practical steps to prevent the importation of low-quality oil.

In addition, the agency urged traders to ensure the quality of goods being imported meets ANSA standards otherwise they will face the same consequences.

This is not the first time the ANSA has returned low-grade fuel. In early January it sent back 26 tankers of “poor quality” fuel to Iran.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

US envoy, Pakistan officials discuss IEA ban on women

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 1, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 1, 2023)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, who visited Pakistan on January 30-31, discussed terrorism and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s ban on girls education with top officials including army chief General Syed Asim Munir.

In a tweet from his official account on Tuesday, the US envoy appreciated Pakistan’s hospitality over two days of productive meetings related to Afghanistan.

West said he held meetings with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan.

During the meetings, the envoy said they discussed terrorism and security situations, “need for international unity and dangerous impact of Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) edicts on millions of Afghans’ access to vital aid and education”.

The US envoy said he also urged support for important work of the UN and implementers to secure reversal of the IEA’s ban on women aid workers and female education.

“Met courageous Afghan women and heard critical demands and observations: Women-headed households in Afghanistan are suffering, and int’l community must prioritise their needs,” he added.

West said women and girls confined to home are experiencing extreme mental and psychological stresses, “without ability to move freely, get educated”.

“Reviewed with UNHCR and World Bank robust support for Afghan refugees and millions of basic human needs of millions of Afghans.”

He also conveyed his profound condolences for the loss of so many innocent lives in Peshawar after the horrific terrorist attack. “We stand with Pakistan in condemning this senseless assault.”

Continue Reading

Latest News

Pakistan frees 120 Afghan refugees from Sindh prisons

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 1, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 1, 2023)

The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Islamabad announced Wednesday that 120 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons in Sindh province in Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s Diplomatic Mission in Islamabad said on Twitter that Afghan 120 detainees were released on Tuesday and a further 130 will be freed in the coming days.

Prior to this, the Afghan Embassy had announced that 1,300 Afghan refugees had been released from Pakistani prisons.

According to Pakistani officials, during a special operation, police detained more than 1,200 Afghan nationals including women and children across Pakistan on charges of not having valid visas.

The Afghan Embassy in Pakistan has confirmed that nearly 1,500 undocumented Afghan refugees are still in prisons in Pakistan, and efforts are underway to secure their release.

Meanwhile, UNHCR in Pakistan this week thanked Pakistan for having supported Afghan refugees for over 40 years.

“Today, UNHCR’s Asia Director, met with Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator, Federal Minister for Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), and thanked Pakistan for helping to protect Afghan refugees and offering avenues for solutions,” UNHCR Pakistan tweeted.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports, some 1.3 million legal Afghan refugees are currently residing in Pakistan, however, it is estimated that thousands of illegal Afghan migrants are living in different parts of Pakistan.

Continue Reading

Latest News

IFSW says it continues helping vulnerable Afghans

Published

21 hours ago

on

January 31, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 31, 2023)

The International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) says it will carry on its aid program for vulnerable people in Afghanistan.

In a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Rory Truell, Secretary-General of IFSW, said the organization would provide services for vulnerable people, psychotherapy and also help families in need.

“We have closely observed the situation in Afghanistan and we know that women and children need more international support,” said Truell.

“As a global partner of this institution, we continue to support the people of Afghanistan.”

IFSW meanwhile has also signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Afghanistan Social Workers Organization in Kabul.

“We have been supporting Afghan women, children and human society for a long time to reach general prosperity and peace,” said Ana Radulescu, IFSW Global Vice President.

Social workers in the country are mostly engaged in helping the needy and those who need psychological treatment.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!