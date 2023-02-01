US envoy, Pakistan officials discuss IEA ban on women

(Last Updated On: February 1, 2023)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, who visited Pakistan on January 30-31, discussed terrorism and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s ban on girls education with top officials including army chief General Syed Asim Munir.

In a tweet from his official account on Tuesday, the US envoy appreciated Pakistan’s hospitality over two days of productive meetings related to Afghanistan.

West said he held meetings with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan.

During the meetings, the envoy said they discussed terrorism and security situations, “need for international unity and dangerous impact of Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) edicts on millions of Afghans’ access to vital aid and education”.

The US envoy said he also urged support for important work of the UN and implementers to secure reversal of the IEA’s ban on women aid workers and female education.

“Met courageous Afghan women and heard critical demands and observations: Women-headed households in Afghanistan are suffering, and int’l community must prioritise their needs,” he added.

West said women and girls confined to home are experiencing extreme mental and psychological stresses, “without ability to move freely, get educated”.

“Reviewed with UNHCR and World Bank robust support for Afghan refugees and millions of basic human needs of millions of Afghans.”

He also conveyed his profound condolences for the loss of so many innocent lives in Peshawar after the horrific terrorist attack. “We stand with Pakistan in condemning this senseless assault.”