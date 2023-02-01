Latest News
US envoy, Pakistan officials discuss IEA ban on women
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, who visited Pakistan on January 30-31, discussed terrorism and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s ban on girls education with top officials including army chief General Syed Asim Munir.
In a tweet from his official account on Tuesday, the US envoy appreciated Pakistan’s hospitality over two days of productive meetings related to Afghanistan.
West said he held meetings with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan.
During the meetings, the envoy said they discussed terrorism and security situations, “need for international unity and dangerous impact of Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) edicts on millions of Afghans’ access to vital aid and education”.
The US envoy said he also urged support for important work of the UN and implementers to secure reversal of the IEA’s ban on women aid workers and female education.
“Met courageous Afghan women and heard critical demands and observations: Women-headed households in Afghanistan are suffering, and int’l community must prioritise their needs,” he added.
West said women and girls confined to home are experiencing extreme mental and psychological stresses, “without ability to move freely, get educated”.
“Reviewed with UNHCR and World Bank robust support for Afghan refugees and millions of basic human needs of millions of Afghans.”
He also conveyed his profound condolences for the loss of so many innocent lives in Peshawar after the horrific terrorist attack. “We stand with Pakistan in condemning this senseless assault.”
Latest News
Muttaqi tells Pakistan to stop blaming Afghanistan for its insecurity
Referring to Pakistan’s concerns about terrorism threats emanating from Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday called on Islamabad to stop blaming Afghanistan for insecurity.
Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate a drug addiction treatment center in Kabul, Muttaqi said that the root of Pakistan’s security problems is in the country itself and should not be attributed to Afghanistan.
He suggested the government of Pakistan do more investigations into Monday’s mosque bombing in Peshawar, especially due to the extent of damage. He said it doesn’t look like it was a suicide bomber or an IED.
Muttaqi said that Afghanistan is not a terrorist haven.
“If someone says that Afghanistan is the haven of terrorism, they also say that terrorism knows no boundaries. If terrorism was in Afghanistan, it would spread to China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran. Today, all these countries are safe. Afghanistan is also safe,” Muttaqi said.
The event was also addressed by Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani who suggested that the international community is exercising double standards over humanitarian aid.
“You claim day and night that you are supporters of human rights. If you can’t provide three billion [dollars] in aid to these people (addicts), provide at least one billion,” Haqqani said.
The administrative deputy of the prime minister also criticized the regional and Islamic countries for not cooperating with Afghanistan in finding alternative crops for poppy cultivation.
“In providing alternative crops to farmers, neither the neighboring countries, nor the Islamic countries, nor the countries of the world, have provided any kind of assistance to the Afghan people and the Afghan government until today,” Abdul Salam Hanafi said.
Thousands of addicts are expected to be treated in the newly inaugurated facility called “Aghoosh.”
Abdulhaq Hamkar, deputy interior minister for counternarcotics, said that the establishment of the facility has cost about 75 million afghanis.
Latest News
IEA sends four tankers of low-grade diesel back to Iran
The Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said on Tuesday that the authority has returned 4 tankers of low-quality diesel to Iran.
ANSA said in a press release that it returned the tankers to Iran as tests at Islam Qala port in Herat province found the quality of the fuel did not meet the agency’s standards.
According to the statement, the National Standards Authority has taken practical steps to prevent the importation of low-quality oil.
In addition, the agency urged traders to ensure the quality of goods being imported meets ANSA standards otherwise they will face the same consequences.
This is not the first time the ANSA has returned low-grade fuel. In early January it sent back 26 tankers of “poor quality” fuel to Iran.
Latest News
Pakistan frees 120 Afghan refugees from Sindh prisons
The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Islamabad announced Wednesday that 120 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons in Sindh province in Pakistan.
Afghanistan’s Diplomatic Mission in Islamabad said on Twitter that Afghan 120 detainees were released on Tuesday and a further 130 will be freed in the coming days.
Prior to this, the Afghan Embassy had announced that 1,300 Afghan refugees had been released from Pakistani prisons.
According to Pakistani officials, during a special operation, police detained more than 1,200 Afghan nationals including women and children across Pakistan on charges of not having valid visas.
The Afghan Embassy in Pakistan has confirmed that nearly 1,500 undocumented Afghan refugees are still in prisons in Pakistan, and efforts are underway to secure their release.
Meanwhile, UNHCR in Pakistan this week thanked Pakistan for having supported Afghan refugees for over 40 years.
“Today, UNHCR’s Asia Director, met with Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator, Federal Minister for Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), and thanked Pakistan for helping to protect Afghan refugees and offering avenues for solutions,” UNHCR Pakistan tweeted.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports, some 1.3 million legal Afghan refugees are currently residing in Pakistan, however, it is estimated that thousands of illegal Afghan migrants are living in different parts of Pakistan.
