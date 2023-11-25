Connect with us

Climate Change

IEA should be included in climate talks: International Crisis Group

Published

26 mins ago

on

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2023)

Just days ahead of the UN climate conference, COP28, which is scheduled to start on Thursday in the UAE, the International Crisis Group (ICG) on Friday called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to be included in the talks.

ICG said in a report that the hosts and organizers of COP28 discussed options for including a delegation from Afghanistan but could not settle on a way to do it.

The question was whether working-level officials from IEA, who are not sanctioned, might come to the UAE and join side events at COP28.

“This approach – keeping the Taliban (IEA) out of climate talks on human rights grounds – is understandable but unrealistic from a humanitarian perspective. Afghanistan ranks as the world’s seventh-most vulnerable country amid the ravages of climate change. Already wracked by droughts, floods and other natural disasters, it will witness further sharp increases in temperature in coming decades,” ICG said.

According to the group, Afghanistan has done very little to contribute to the problem of climate change and will need considerable international help to survive it.

“Whether at COP28 or other forums, the world must eventually start talking with the Taliban (IEA) about adaptation strategies. No matter how unpalatable it may be, bringing Kabul into climate talks is necessary if international action on this issue is to be truly global and if Afghanistan’s people are to be duly protected,” ICG said.

 

