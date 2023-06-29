IEA strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2023)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials say serious measures have been taken to ensure security over Eid-ul-Adha throughout the country.

“Eid days are the days when Afghans are happy, they travel more, they move more, of course, they go everywhere; there is peace, security, and stability now in the country,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.

“The security departments were also ordered to improve people’s security in all sectors, including cities,” Mujahid added.

According to officials, thousands of security forces have been assigned to ensure the safety of the people throughout the country.

The residents of some provinces meanwhile are also happy that the security forces are trying to provide security day and night, and they hope the three days of Eid pass without any security incident.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada said during the Eid-ul-Adha prayer ceremony in Kandahar that the world is being tested as to whether it recognizes the current system or not.

In an audio recording attributed to the Islamic Emirate leader speaking at Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Kandahar, Akhundzada said that it was necessary to stand against global pressure because Islam encourages Muslims to move forward and not go backward.

He also said there is no obstacle standing in the way of implementing “Islamic orders,” and they are not under the pressure of any power to “compromise on Islam.”

“If the world says that it does not recognize the system because it came by force, the world is facing a test and shame,” said Akhundzada.

“Islamic countries, Muslims and scholars have also been put to the test. We are also tested…. be steadfast, don’t go back, go forward.”

He considers the current security situation a unique achievement and asks people to cooperate in the survival of the Islamic Emirate.

The IEA leader also emphasized that the current system was not imposed on the people by force.

Akhundzada has expressed that whenever he feels that this system is out of the framework of Sharia, he will step down from his position.

In addition, he emphasized that multiple committees have been created to compile Islamic laws.

“The current system is moving towards Sharia, whenever I feel that the system is not based on Sharia, I resign from my position. The future laws are according to Islamic Sharia, and a tripartite committee has been established to draft them,” he said.

Mawlavi Hibatullah asked the government officials to take care of the people’s problems and not let the distance between the Islamic Emirate and the people increase.

IEA leader said that he takes care of people’s problems closely and whenever a Muslim is harmed in any corner of the world and he can help, he will rush to his aid.