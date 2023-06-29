Latest News
Philippines president: No deal yet on housing Afghan refugees
There is no deal yet on the request made by the United States to house Afghan nationals in the Philippines as studies are ongoing regarding its impact, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Thursday.
Marcos said the Philippine government has to be conscious on the security issues if the US request will be granted, GMA Network reported.
“There are many issues involved… That’s why I was a little surprised when I saw some of the news reports that there’s a deal between the US… there’s no deal, we’re still looking exactly how to make it work if we can,” Marcos said.
“We will continue to study it. Let’s see if there’s a way we can do it without endangering the security,” he added.
The request was briefly raised by US President Joe Biden with Marco during the latter’s visit to Washington last May, according to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.
“The secretary of state directly raised this to me on a few occasions verbally and also in a letter…and in fact, President Biden also briefly raised the issue with President Marcos during the visit last May,” Manalo told senators during an inquiry on the matter on June 16.
Latest News
IEA strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Thursday strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and the move by Swedish authorities to grant permission for the act.
“Permission for such despicable acts in front of a mosque on one of the holiest days of Islam shows nothing more than the utter contempt towards this noble religion and its close to two billion adherents by the Swedish authorities,” the IEA’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“We call on all Muslim states and organizations, particularly the OIC, to take all appropriate measures in response to such odious acts across the world,” the statement added.
An Iraqi man filled a copy of the Holy Quran with bacon and burned it in Stockholm on Wednesday after police gave permission for a protest.
The inflammatory incident was carried out by two men outside the city’s main mosque on the first day of the Muslim three-day Eid ul-Adha holiday.
Latest News
Iraqi man burns Holy Quran outside a Stockholm mosque
An Iraqi man filled a copy of the Holy Quran with bacon and burned it in Stockholm on Wednesday after police reportedly gave permission for a protest.
The inflammatory incident was carried out by two men outside the city’s main mosque on the first day of the Muslim three-day Eid ul-Adha holiday, Daily Mail reported.
Some 200 onlookers witnessed one of the two organizers – Salwan Momika – tearing up pages of a copy of the Holy Quran and wiping his shoes with it before putting bacon in it and setting the book on fire, whilst the other protester spoke into a megaphone.
Some of those present shouted ‘God is great’ in Arabic to protest against the burning, and one man was detained by police after he attempted to throw a rock. A supporter of the demonstration shouted ‘let it burn’ as the holy book caught on fire, the Mail reported.
It came after police approved a request to allow the man to go ahead with the action, two weeks after a Swedish appeals court rejected a police ban on Quran burning protests which have caused anger among Muslims in Sweden and abroad.
In a recent newspaper interview, Salwan Momika described himself as an Iraqi refugee – who fled from his home country several years ago – seeking to ban the Holy Quran.
Latest News
IEA ramps up security over Eid-ul-Adha
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials say serious measures have been taken to ensure security over Eid-ul-Adha throughout the country.
“Eid days are the days when Afghans are happy, they travel more, they move more, of course, they go everywhere; there is peace, security, and stability now in the country,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
“The security departments were also ordered to improve people’s security in all sectors, including cities,” Mujahid added.
According to officials, thousands of security forces have been assigned to ensure the safety of the people throughout the country.
The residents of some provinces meanwhile are also happy that the security forces are trying to provide security day and night, and they hope the three days of Eid pass without any security incident.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada said during the Eid-ul-Adha prayer ceremony in Kandahar that the world is being tested as to whether it recognizes the current system or not.
In an audio recording attributed to the Islamic Emirate leader speaking at Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Kandahar, Akhundzada said that it was necessary to stand against global pressure because Islam encourages Muslims to move forward and not go backward.
He also said there is no obstacle standing in the way of implementing “Islamic orders,” and they are not under the pressure of any power to “compromise on Islam.”
“If the world says that it does not recognize the system because it came by force, the world is facing a test and shame,” said Akhundzada.
“Islamic countries, Muslims and scholars have also been put to the test. We are also tested…. be steadfast, don’t go back, go forward.”
He considers the current security situation a unique achievement and asks people to cooperate in the survival of the Islamic Emirate.
The IEA leader also emphasized that the current system was not imposed on the people by force.
Akhundzada has expressed that whenever he feels that this system is out of the framework of Sharia, he will step down from his position.
In addition, he emphasized that multiple committees have been created to compile Islamic laws.
“The current system is moving towards Sharia, whenever I feel that the system is not based on Sharia, I resign from my position. The future laws are according to Islamic Sharia, and a tripartite committee has been established to draft them,” he said.
Mawlavi Hibatullah asked the government officials to take care of the people’s problems and not let the distance between the Islamic Emirate and the people increase.
IEA leader said that he takes care of people’s problems closely and whenever a Muslim is harmed in any corner of the world and he can help, he will rush to his aid.
Armed man killed in gunfire exchange near US consulate in Saudi Arabia
Where are Russia’s top generals? Rumors swirl after mercenary mutiny
IEA strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
Philippines president: No deal yet on housing Afghan refugees
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
Indian train crash death toll jumps to 233, another 900 injured
Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume
Pakistan’s embattled Imran Khan faces blackout on local media
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s economic situation
Saar: Afghanistan’s political isolation reasons discussed
Tahawol: China’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over increase in narcotics production in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Private companies start extracting marble at newly regulated Baghlan mine
-
Sport4 days ago
ODI World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies penalized for slow over-rate vs Zimbabwe
-
Latest News4 days ago
Widespread fire rages through Nuristan and Kunar forests
-
Latest News4 days ago
China’s envoy to UN calls for sanctions against IEA to be lifted
-
Latest News3 days ago
Authorities destroy 100 tons of expired, low-quality food items in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan army says two civilians killed by Indian forces
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 200 Afghan families return from Pakistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Sri Lanka advance in World Cup qualifying as Ireland crash out