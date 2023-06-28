Latest News
Iraqi man burns Holy Quran outside a Stockholm mosque
An Iraqi man filled a copy of the Holy Quran with bacon and burned it in Stockholm on Wednesday after police reportedly gave permission for a protest.
The inflammatory incident was carried out by two men outside the city’s main mosque on the first day of the Muslim three-day Eid ul-Adha holiday, Daily Mail reported.
Some 200 onlookers witnessed one of the two organizers – Salwan Momika – tearing up pages of a copy of the Holy Quran and wiping his shoes with it before putting bacon in it and setting the book on fire, whilst the other protester spoke into a megaphone.
Some of those present shouted ‘God is great’ in Arabic to protest against the burning, and one man was detained by police after he attempted to throw a rock. A supporter of the demonstration shouted ‘let it burn’ as the holy book caught on fire, the Mail reported.
It came after police approved a request to allow the man to go ahead with the action, two weeks after a Swedish appeals court rejected a police ban on Quran burning protests which have caused anger among Muslims in Sweden and abroad.
In a recent newspaper interview, Salwan Momika described himself as an Iraqi refugee – who fled from his home country several years ago – seeking to ban the Holy Quran.
IEA ramps up security over Eid-ul-Adha
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials say serious measures have been taken to ensure security over Eid-ul-Adha throughout the country.
“Eid days are the days when Afghans are happy, they travel more, they move more, of course, they go everywhere; there is peace, security, and stability now in the country,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
“The security departments were also ordered to improve people’s security in all sectors, including cities,” Mujahid added.
According to officials, thousands of security forces have been assigned to ensure the safety of the people throughout the country.
The residents of some provinces meanwhile are also happy that the security forces are trying to provide security day and night, and they hope the three days of Eid pass without any security incident.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada said during the Eid-ul-Adha prayer ceremony in Kandahar that the world is being tested as to whether it recognizes the current system or not.
In an audio recording attributed to the Islamic Emirate leader speaking at Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Kandahar, Akhundzada said that it was necessary to stand against global pressure because Islam encourages Muslims to move forward and not go backward.
He also said there is no obstacle standing in the way of implementing “Islamic orders,” and they are not under the pressure of any power to “compromise on Islam.”
“If the world says that it does not recognize the system because it came by force, the world is facing a test and shame,” said Akhundzada.
“Islamic countries, Muslims and scholars have also been put to the test. We are also tested…. be steadfast, don’t go back, go forward.”
He considers the current security situation a unique achievement and asks people to cooperate in the survival of the Islamic Emirate.
The IEA leader also emphasized that the current system was not imposed on the people by force.
Akhundzada has expressed that whenever he feels that this system is out of the framework of Sharia, he will step down from his position.
In addition, he emphasized that multiple committees have been created to compile Islamic laws.
“The current system is moving towards Sharia, whenever I feel that the system is not based on Sharia, I resign from my position. The future laws are according to Islamic Sharia, and a tripartite committee has been established to draft them,” he said.
Mawlavi Hibatullah asked the government officials to take care of the people’s problems and not let the distance between the Islamic Emirate and the people increase.
IEA leader said that he takes care of people’s problems closely and whenever a Muslim is harmed in any corner of the world and he can help, he will rush to his aid.
Baradar claims foreigners spreading rumors to get Afghans to leave the country
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, said during Eid prayers on Wednesday morning that “foreigners spread rumors” about economic problems in the country in order to encourage Afghans to leave the country.
The deputy PM’s office quoted Baradar, saying that the Islamic Emirate is trying to solve the economic challenges in the country.
This comes as international organizations, including the United Nations, have continued to express concern about the economic challenges and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
IEA’s supreme leader frees over 2,000 prisoners for Eid-ul-Adha
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader has freed 2,178 prisoners in a goodwill gesture over Eid-ul-Adha.
According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, the prisoners were freed ahead of Eid-ul-Adha based on the decree of Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada.
The statement also said that at least 489 other prisoners were given reduced sentences on the occasion of Eid.
Meanwhile, at least 118 prisoners were freed from the provincial prisons on Monday, according to Helmand province’s deputy head of information and culture.
According to the report, some inmates had completed their prison terms while others were punished by whipping.
