IEA ramps up security over Eid-ul-Adha

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials say serious measures have been taken to ensure security over Eid-ul-Adha throughout the country.

“Eid days are the days when Afghans are happy, they travel more, they move more, of course, they go everywhere; there is peace, security, and stability now in the country,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.

“The security departments were also ordered to improve people’s security in all sectors, including cities,” Mujahid added.

According to officials, thousands of security forces have been assigned to ensure the safety of the people throughout the country.

The residents of some provinces meanwhile are also happy that the security forces are trying to provide security day and night, and they hope the three days of Eid pass without any security incident.

Since the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, special and religious days have passed without any security incident. Therefore, the expectation is that people will celebrate Eid in a safe environment this year as well.