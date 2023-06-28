Latest News
Baradar claims foreigners spreading rumors to get Afghans to leave the country
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, said during Eid prayers on Wednesday morning that “foreigners spread rumors” about economic problems in the country in order to encourage Afghans to leave the country.
The deputy PM’s office quoted Baradar, saying that the Islamic Emirate is trying to solve the economic challenges in the country.
This comes as international organizations, including the United Nations, have continued to express concern about the economic challenges and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Latest News
IEA ramps up security over Eid-ul-Adha
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials say serious measures have been taken to ensure security over Eid-ul-Adha throughout the country.
“Eid days are the days when Afghans are happy, they travel more, they move more, of course, they go everywhere; there is peace, security, and stability now in the country,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
“The security departments were also ordered to improve people’s security in all sectors, including cities,” Mujahid added.
According to officials, thousands of security forces have been assigned to ensure the safety of the people throughout the country.
The residents of some provinces meanwhile are also happy that the security forces are trying to provide security day and night, and they hope the three days of Eid pass without any security incident.
Since the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, special and religious days have passed without any security incident. Therefore, the expectation is that people will celebrate Eid in a safe environment this year as well.
Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader frees over 2,000 prisoners for Eid-ul-Adha
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader has freed 2,178 prisoners in a goodwill gesture over Eid-ul-Adha.
According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, the prisoners were freed ahead of Eid-ul-Adha based on the decree of Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada.
The statement also said that at least 489 other prisoners were given reduced sentences on the occasion of Eid.
Meanwhile, at least 118 prisoners were freed from the provincial prisons on Monday, according to Helmand province’s deputy head of information and culture.
According to the report, some inmates had completed their prison terms while others were punished by whipping.
Latest News
Iran says water rights talks with IEA ongoing
Iran’s Foreign Ministry says talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over Tehran’s water rights from Helmand River are ongoing, and technical discussions have also been held in this regard.
At a press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the claim of drought or lack of water raised by IEA officials should be carefully investigated in technical talks.
Kanaani has asked the Islamic Emirate to take practical and responsible measures to secure the water rights of the country.
“Our negotiations with the authorities of the caretaker government of Afghanistan are continuing at different levels and we have also held technical talks in this matter,” said Kanaani.
“The officials of the Afghan government emphasize Iran’s water rights based on the agreement between the two countries and recognize it,” he added.
The Islamic Emirate, which has repeatedly emphasized the peaceful resolution of disputes, also says that there are discussions between the delegation of Kabul and Tehran on how to resolve the problem of Iran’s water rights from Helmand River.
“The Iranian delegation is in contact with the delegation of the Islamic Emirate through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; they take care of the problems from time to time and in this issue, the conversation is still going on until satisfaction is achieved,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
IEA ramps up security over Eid-ul-Adha
Lukashenko says Putin wanted to ‘wipe out’ Prigozhin during mutiny attempt
NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within the next decade
Baradar claims foreigners spreading rumors to get Afghans to leave the country
Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka target World Cup with West Indies in danger
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
Philippines, US, Japan to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise
Indian train crash death toll jumps to 233, another 900 injured
Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume
Tahawol: China’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over increase in narcotics production in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA supreme leader’s Eid ul-Adha message discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
-
Latest News3 days ago
Private companies start extracting marble at newly regulated Baghlan mine
-
World4 days ago
Why US investor turned down seats on doomed Titanic submersible
-
Latest News5 days ago
US, India urge IEA to form inclusive government in Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab: US intelligence report
-
Sport3 days ago
ODI World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies penalized for slow over-rate vs Zimbabwe
-
Sport4 days ago
Scotland on course for Super Six stage after UAE thrashing
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU allocates 12 million euros for aid to Afghanistan