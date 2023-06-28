Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader frees over 2,000 prisoners for Eid-ul-Adha
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader has freed 2,178 prisoners in a goodwill gesture over Eid-ul-Adha.
According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, the prisoners were freed ahead of Eid-ul-Adha based on the decree of Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada.
The statement also said that at least 489 other prisoners were given reduced sentences on the occasion of Eid.
Meanwhile, at least 118 prisoners were freed from the provincial prisons on Monday, according to Helmand province’s deputy head of information and culture.
According to the report, some inmates had completed their prison terms while others were punished by whipping.
Iran says water rights talks with IEA ongoing
Iran’s Foreign Ministry says talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over Tehran’s water rights from Helmand River are ongoing, and technical discussions have also been held in this regard.
At a press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the claim of drought or lack of water raised by IEA officials should be carefully investigated in technical talks.
Kanaani has asked the Islamic Emirate to take practical and responsible measures to secure the water rights of the country.
“Our negotiations with the authorities of the caretaker government of Afghanistan are continuing at different levels and we have also held technical talks in this matter,” said Kanaani.
“The officials of the Afghan government emphasize Iran’s water rights based on the agreement between the two countries and recognize it,” he added.
The Islamic Emirate, which has repeatedly emphasized the peaceful resolution of disputes, also says that there are discussions between the delegation of Kabul and Tehran on how to resolve the problem of Iran’s water rights from Helmand River.
“The Iranian delegation is in contact with the delegation of the Islamic Emirate through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; they take care of the problems from time to time and in this issue, the conversation is still going on until satisfaction is achieved,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
IEA’s measures to improve people’s wellbeing have seen effective results: China
A series of measures have been taken by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to grow the economy, eliminate corruption, ban drug cultivation and improve people’s wellbeing and public order, which has seen effective results, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
Mao Ning, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a press conference that IEA has been committed to the peaceful reconstruction and independent development of Afghanistan and actively engaged in exchanges and cooperation with other countries.
She, however, said that Afghanistan still faces a number of challenges and the international community still has many concerns over the IEA’s governance approach.
“We hope that the Afghan interim government (IEA) will take more solid steps in the direction that serves the interests of the Afghan people and meets the expectation of the international community, so as to gain more understanding, trust and support from the rest of the world,” she said.
Although no country in the world, including China, has yet recognized the IEA, Beijing has diplomatic and economic relations with Kabul.
The Islamic Emirate appreciates China for understanding the situation in Afghanistan and acknowledging the achievements of the Islamic Emirate in the past two years and emphasizes that it respects the legitimate demands of the world and will address the shortcomings that exist.
“The Islamic Emirate respects the legitimate demands of the countries and the advice of the countries, and the shortcomings that exist will be addressed. The Islamic Emirate continues to seek to boost its ties with countries in the fields of economy and diplomacy,” Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman, said.
IEA forces seize weapons, ammunition in Paktika
The Islamic Emirate’s security forces in Paktika province have confiscated significant weapons and ammunition, according to a statement released by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) on Monday.
According to the statement, the confiscated weapons and ammunition include thousands of bullets and explosive devices, 35 rocket shells, four mines, 14 hand grenades, and some other unlawfully preserved munitions. They were found during operations in the province’s Yusufkhil and Janikhil districts.
Earlier this month, security forces found a huge arms and ammunition in the northern Takhar province of Afghanistan, according to the provincial officials.
The confiscated ammunitions and weapons included three pieces of Kalashnikovs, a PK machine gun, an M16, a rocket launcher, and several other explosive and nonexplosive devices.
