Iran says water rights talks with IEA ongoing

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2023)

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over Tehran’s water rights from Helmand River are ongoing, and technical discussions have also been held in this regard.

At a press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the claim of drought or lack of water raised by IEA officials should be carefully investigated in technical talks.

Kanaani has asked the Islamic Emirate to take practical and responsible measures to secure the water rights of the country.

“Our negotiations with the authorities of the caretaker government of Afghanistan are continuing at different levels and we have also held technical talks in this matter,” said Kanaani.

“The officials of the Afghan government emphasize Iran’s water rights based on the agreement between the two countries and recognize it,” he added.

The Islamic Emirate, which has repeatedly emphasized the peaceful resolution of disputes, also says that there are discussions between the delegation of Kabul and Tehran on how to resolve the problem of Iran’s water rights from Helmand River.

“The Iranian delegation is in contact with the delegation of the Islamic Emirate through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; they take care of the problems from time to time and in this issue, the conversation is still going on until satisfaction is achieved,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.