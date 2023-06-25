Latest News
IEA supreme leader issues Eid ul-Adha message
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada issued his Eid ul-Adha message on Sunday and wished all Muslims in the country and around the world a “very happy Eid”.
In his message he said under the IEA, an Islamic system has been established in the country, Islamic Sharia law has been implemented and concrete steps have been taken to strengthen religious centers.
“Reforms are underway in law-making, governance, judiciary, economy, culture and other related fields. These are the goals and values for which we have fought and made great sacrifices,” he said.
He also stated that “at the national level, the independence of Afghanistan has been restored once again, brotherhood and national unity have been strengthened, all kinds of prejudices such as race, language and region have been eliminated, the territorial integrity of the country has been preserved and all borders are strictly defended and protected.
“Afghanistan’s national assets, such as customs and revenues, mines, state land, forests and other common assets have been taken from powerful individuals and now being protected as state assets,” he said.
He also said: “Under the rule of the Islamic Emirate, concrete measures have been taken to save women from many traditional oppressions, including forced marriages and their Sharia rights have been protected. Moreover, necessary steps have been taken for the betterment of women as half of the society in order to provide them with a comfortable and prosperous life according to the Islamic Sharia.
“The negative aspects of the past 20-year occupation related to women’s Hijab and misguidance will end soon. By issuing the six-article decree on women’s rights, the status of women as a free and dignified human being has been restored and all institutions have been obliged to help women in securing marriage, inheritance and other rights,” he said.
He said “the great duty of vice and virtue is being carried out. Necessary measures have been taken according to the Islamic principles, due to which the society is improving day by day and the evildoers are about to disappear.”
Akhundzada also stated that Afghanistan “has become economically self-sufficient,” but called on investors to “play a constructive role in the development of the country”.
He called on Afghans with money to help the needy and said scholars, clerics and community elders need to take an active role in educating professional beggars and encouraging them to work.
Listing other achievements, he pointed out achievements made in eradicating poppy cultivation, and in treating drug addicts.
He said after the establishment of a special commission for the restitution of state land usurped by individuals, “hundreds of thousands of acres of state land have been identified and freed from [land] grabbers.”
According to him, the IEA wants good political and economic relations with the world, especially with Islamic countries. “Just as we do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, in the same way we do not allow others to interfere in our internal affairs.”
IEA approves test run of gas, oil from Turkmenistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate’s Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs tweeted on Saturday that a trial phase to transport gas and oil overland via Afghanistan from Uzbekistan to Pakistan has been approved.
According to the deputy prime minister’s office, this significant undertaking aims to stimulate economic growth and fortify transit capabilities.
“The implementation of this project will facilitate the smooth flow of gas and oil from Central Asia to South Asia, leading to a substantial boost in national revenue,” the office tweeted, adding that the transportation sector of the country will experience development, giving rise to numerous employment opportunities for Afghans.
Baradar addresses Kandahar police recruits at graduation ceremony
The Islamic Emirate’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, said on Saturday police forces need to behave in public and represent the ruling system responsibly.
Addressing more than 500 police recruits at their graduation ceremony in Kandahar, Baradar said there was a big responsibility on the shoulders of the security forces because the governance of the whole country was in their hands.
Baradar addressed these forces and said the territorial integrity of the country should be properly protected and the people should be treated well.
A number of interior ministry officials at the event said these forces have been well trained and could bring people closer to the government. They also said they would respect the Islamic system responsibly.
“Present what you have learned to the society, represent the Islamic system well, distinguish between friend and enemy, and do not neglect [your job] when you are guarding and when you are at a checkpoint,” said Amin Jan Fateh, general chief of education at the interior ministry.
At another graduation ceremony in Nangarhar province, hundreds of security forces also graduated from a training course.
These forces, who received professional training, say they will try to apply what they have learned in the field of action and will spare no efforts to ensure the safety of the people.
Earlier, more than 700 IEA police force members graduated from the educational center of the western zone, and will be appointed to perform duties in different provinces.
IEA is committed to inclusivity in governance: acting PM
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, political deputy and acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a meeting with the United Nations special coordinator for Afghanistan that the IEA is committed to inclusive governance and in the current system, people from every ethnic group and province work posts, in both low and senior positions.
During the meeting that took place on Friday, Abdul Kabir also said that the government is trying to appoint more experts and people committed to the country.
He emphasized that the IEA seeks positive engagement with the world in an atmosphere of mutual respect and has a neutral position in global rivalries and will never take one side against the other.
On the other hand, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Afghanistan Feridun Sinirlioğlu said that the international community wants to have good relations with the Islamic Emirate and he is trying to strengthen the relations between Afghanistan and the international community, according to a statement released by the PM’s office.
Sinirlioğlu acknowledged that the Islamic Emirate has made significant progress in the fields of security, fighting corruption and eradicating drugs, which the whole world has welcomed and closely monitors these activities.
Earlier, the UN official had met with acting ministers of the interior and foreign affairs of the country, and told them that the international community has concerns that the rulers of Afghanistan should not ignore.
