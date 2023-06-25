China’s envoy to UN calls for sanctions against IEA to be lifted

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada issued his Eid ul-Adha message on Sunday and wished all Muslims in the country and around the world a “very happy Eid”.

In his message he said under the IEA, an Islamic system has been established in the country, Islamic Sharia law has been implemented and concrete steps have been taken to strengthen religious centers.

“Reforms are underway in law-making, governance, judiciary, economy, culture and other related fields. These are the goals and values for which we have fought and made great sacrifices,” he said.

He also stated that “at the national level, the independence of Afghanistan has been restored once again, brotherhood and national unity have been strengthened, all kinds of prejudices such as race, language and region have been eliminated, the territorial integrity of the country has been preserved and all borders are strictly defended and protected.

“Afghanistan’s national assets, such as customs and revenues, mines, state land, forests and other common assets have been taken from powerful individuals and now being protected as state assets,” he said.

He also said: “Under the rule of the Islamic Emirate, concrete measures have been taken to save women from many traditional oppressions, including forced marriages and their Sharia rights have been protected. Moreover, necessary steps have been taken for the betterment of women as half of the society in order to provide them with a comfortable and prosperous life according to the Islamic Sharia.

“The negative aspects of the past 20-year occupation related to women’s Hijab and misguidance will end soon. By issuing the six-article decree on women’s rights, the status of women as a free and dignified human being has been restored and all institutions have been obliged to help women in securing marriage, inheritance and other rights,” he said.

He said “the great duty of vice and virtue is being carried out. Necessary measures have been taken according to the Islamic principles, due to which the society is improving day by day and the evildoers are about to disappear.”

Akhundzada also stated that Afghanistan “has become economically self-sufficient,” but called on investors to “play a constructive role in the development of the country”.

He called on Afghans with money to help the needy and said scholars, clerics and community elders need to take an active role in educating professional beggars and encouraging them to work.

Listing other achievements, he pointed out achievements made in eradicating poppy cultivation, and in treating drug addicts.

He said after the establishment of a special commission for the restitution of state land usurped by individuals, “hundreds of thousands of acres of state land have been identified and freed from [land] grabbers.”

According to him, the IEA wants good political and economic relations with the world, especially with Islamic countries. “Just as we do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, in the same way we do not allow others to interfere in our internal affairs.”