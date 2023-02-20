IEA to turn former military bases into economic zones

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said in a statement on Sunday that the Islamic Emirate will proceed with plans to convert former foreign military bases into special economic zones in the country.

“It was decided that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should progressively take control of the remaining military bases of the foreign forces to convert them into special economic zones,” said Baradar.

He added that the project would begin in Kabul and northern Balkh province and expand to other parts of the country.

In August 2021, the United States and its allies withdrew their troops from Afghanistan, leaving the military bases in place.