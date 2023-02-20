Connect with us

IEA to turn former military bases into economic zones

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said in a statement on Sunday that the Islamic Emirate will proceed with plans to convert former foreign military bases into special economic zones in the country.

“It was decided that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should progressively take control of the remaining military bases of the foreign forces to convert them into special economic zones,” said Baradar.

He added that the project would begin in Kabul and northern Balkh province and expand to other parts of the country.

In August 2021, the United States and its allies withdrew their troops from Afghanistan, leaving the military bases in place.

Business

China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

China’s trade with Afghanistan has been growing fast and it may become the second-largest trading nation with Afghanistan in 2023 after Pakistan, a situation that bodes well for the continuation of the CPEC part of the Belt & Road Initiative into Afghanistan, as per Silk Road Briefing (SRB).

Silk Road Briefing provides global and regional intelligence to assist and monitor infrastructure, geopolitical, and structural developments, along with foreign investment opportunities along China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

According to China customs data, in December 2022, China imported goods worth $9.09 million from Afghanistan and exported goods worth $59 million, resulting in a positive trade balance for China of $49.9 million, SRB reported.

If these figures are projected as the 2023 average, then this would result in a bilateral trade figure of $816 million. Pakistan, currently the largest Afghani trade partner, achieved bilateral trade of $1.513 billion in 2022, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

India, which has been in second place, had bilateral trade with Afghanistan of $545 million last year, according to the Indian Ministry of Commerce.

Between December 2021 and December 2022, Chinese exports increased by 56.4 percent but imports slightly decreased by less than 1 percent. In December 2022 the top exports from Afghanistan to China were nuts, animal hair, semi-precious stones, dried fruits, and vegetable products.

In December 2022, the top exports of China to Afghanistan were synthetic filaments, yarn-woven fabrics, rubber tires, other synthetic fabrics, semiconductors, and unknown commodities, SRB reported.

Torkham crossing closed for trade transit and passengers

Published

11 hours ago

on

February 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Sunday evening closed Torkham, one of the main trading and border crossing routes with Pakistan accusing Islamabad breaching of commitments.

Officials for Torkham have said the crossing point had been closed down for trade and travel.

Mawlavi Mohammad Siddiq, IEA commission at Torkham said that Pakistan has not abided by its commitments, so the crossing point has been shut down. He has advised the people of Afghanistan to avoid traveling to the border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province until further notice.

“The Pakistani side did not fulfill its promises and the door was closed with the guidance of the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” Siddiq said. 

Meanwhile, Siddiq says that negotiations are ongoing with the Pakistani side about the reopening of the crossing point, and updates will be shared with the public at the earliest.

Torkham is one of the key gateways for trade transit and passengers between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan also uses Torkham to transfer its commercial goods to Central Asia.

AFPL: Sadaqat FC 7-3 Sarepul Bastan; Perozi Panjshir 2-1 Etihad FC

Published

22 hours ago

on

February 19, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2023)

Sadaqat FC defeated Sarepul Bastan in the first match of the day on Sunday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul.

Sadaqat FC scored 7 goals in this thrilling match, while their opponents Sarepul Bastan were only able to drive home three goals.

The second match of the day saw Perozi Panjshir take on Etihad FC which was closely contested. Perozi Panjshir walked away with a win – putting them at 2 goals to Etihad FC’s single goal.

In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.

The tournament started on February 15 and will run through to March 9.

This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.

Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.

For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE

Continue Reading

