Daesh has ‘very few militants’ in Afghanistan: Hekmatyar

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

The leader of Hizb-e-Islami says that Daesh does not have a significant presence in Afghanistan and that the group carries out its attacks by “buying people who are ignorant and uninformed about Islam”.

At a meeting in Kabul, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said that terrorist groups including Daesh do not have a physical footprint in Afghanistan, and the attacks claimed by this group are organized outside the country.

“Their numbers are very few who carry out terror acts and operations,” said Hekmatyar.

“Those who commit such actions are ignorant and unaware of Islam and they are being paid.”

He has described the concerns of Russia and Central Asian countries about possible attacks against nations in the region emanating from Afghanistan as “pointless”. He called on the Islamic Emirate to take measures to thwart the plots of the country’s enemies.

According to him, Russia is forming a front against Afghanistan under the pretext of Daesh.

The Islamic Emirate meanwhile said that Dash has been suppressed in Afghanistan and is not considered a serious threat.