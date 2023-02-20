Latest News
Daesh has ‘very few militants’ in Afghanistan: Hekmatyar
The leader of Hizb-e-Islami says that Daesh does not have a significant presence in Afghanistan and that the group carries out its attacks by “buying people who are ignorant and uninformed about Islam”.
At a meeting in Kabul, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said that terrorist groups including Daesh do not have a physical footprint in Afghanistan, and the attacks claimed by this group are organized outside the country.
“Their numbers are very few who carry out terror acts and operations,” said Hekmatyar.
“Those who commit such actions are ignorant and unaware of Islam and they are being paid.”
He has described the concerns of Russia and Central Asian countries about possible attacks against nations in the region emanating from Afghanistan as “pointless”. He called on the Islamic Emirate to take measures to thwart the plots of the country’s enemies.
According to him, Russia is forming a front against Afghanistan under the pretext of Daesh.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile said that Dash has been suppressed in Afghanistan and is not considered a serious threat.
IEA to turn former military bases into economic zones
Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said in a statement on Sunday that the Islamic Emirate will proceed with plans to convert former foreign military bases into special economic zones in the country.
“It was decided that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should progressively take control of the remaining military bases of the foreign forces to convert them into special economic zones,” said Baradar.
He added that the project would begin in Kabul and northern Balkh province and expand to other parts of the country.
In August 2021, the United States and its allies withdrew their troops from Afghanistan, leaving the military bases in place.
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
China’s trade with Afghanistan has been growing fast and it may become the second-largest trading nation with Afghanistan in 2023 after Pakistan, a situation that bodes well for the continuation of the CPEC part of the Belt & Road Initiative into Afghanistan, as per Silk Road Briefing (SRB).
Silk Road Briefing provides global and regional intelligence to assist and monitor infrastructure, geopolitical, and structural developments, along with foreign investment opportunities along China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
According to China customs data, in December 2022, China imported goods worth $9.09 million from Afghanistan and exported goods worth $59 million, resulting in a positive trade balance for China of $49.9 million, SRB reported.
If these figures are projected as the 2023 average, then this would result in a bilateral trade figure of $816 million. Pakistan, currently the largest Afghani trade partner, achieved bilateral trade of $1.513 billion in 2022, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.
India, which has been in second place, had bilateral trade with Afghanistan of $545 million last year, according to the Indian Ministry of Commerce.
Between December 2021 and December 2022, Chinese exports increased by 56.4 percent but imports slightly decreased by less than 1 percent. In December 2022 the top exports from Afghanistan to China were nuts, animal hair, semi-precious stones, dried fruits, and vegetable products.
In December 2022, the top exports of China to Afghanistan were synthetic filaments, yarn-woven fabrics, rubber tires, other synthetic fabrics, semiconductors, and unknown commodities, SRB reported.
Torkham crossing closed for trade transit and passengers
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Sunday evening closed Torkham, one of the main trading and border crossing routes with Pakistan accusing Islamabad breaching of commitments.
Officials for Torkham have said the crossing point had been closed down for trade and travel.
Mawlavi Mohammad Siddiq, IEA commission at Torkham said that Pakistan has not abided by its commitments, so the crossing point has been shut down. He has advised the people of Afghanistan to avoid traveling to the border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province until further notice.
“The Pakistani side did not fulfill its promises and the door was closed with the guidance of the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” Siddiq said.
Meanwhile, Siddiq says that negotiations are ongoing with the Pakistani side about the reopening of the crossing point, and updates will be shared with the public at the earliest.
Torkham is one of the key gateways for trade transit and passengers between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan also uses Torkham to transfer its commercial goods to Central Asia.
