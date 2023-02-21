IED detonated against car in Kabul city 

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)

Police confirmed a sticky bomb was detonated against a car in Kabul on Tuesday morning but said there were no casualties.

A number of Kabul residents said the explosion happened in PD2 near the shrine of Abul Fazl.

Khalid Zadran, the spokesman of Kabul Police, said that at around 10:30 a.m (local time), a sticky bomb on a car in the second district of Kabul city was detonated.

“No one was injured in this incident,” Zadran tweeted.

According to him, the police are investigating.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for this explosion.