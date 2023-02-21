UNAMA once again asks IEA to reopen schools and universities for girls

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)

The United Nations Office in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says that within a month, the new school year starts and schools and universities will open across Afghanistan, but millions of girls will be denied an education.

In a tweet Tuesday UNAMA asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to act now to support life, livelihood and future in Afghanistan.

UNAMA described the ban on girls’ education as a violation of human rights and self-harm.

After returning to power, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan closed schools above the sixth grade and universities to girls.

However, the IEA has repeatedly said that girls and women will be allowed to return to school and university once a “mechanism” has been formulated in accordance with Sharia.