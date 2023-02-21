$2.59 billion needed to provide food assistance to the people of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that a significant budget is required to provide assistance to Afghans in terms of food supplies and agricultural necessities.

“Some $2.59 billion is needed to provide food assistance and agriculture support to 21.2 million people in 2023,” UNOCHA said on Monday. Adding that “as the peak of the lean season approaches, household purchasing power remains low due to both high staple food prices and low levels of income.”

According to the UN, 97% of Afghanistan’s population live in poverty, with over 28 million in need of humanitarian assistance to survive, 6 million of whom are on the verge of famine.