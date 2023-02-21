Connect with us

$2.59 billion needed to provide food assistance to the people of Afghanistan

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that a significant budget is required to provide assistance to Afghans in terms of food supplies and agricultural necessities.
 
“Some $2.59 billion is needed to provide food assistance and agriculture support to 21.2 million people in 2023,” UNOCHA said on Monday. Adding that “as the peak of the lean season approaches, household purchasing power remains low due to both high staple food prices and low levels of income.”
 
According to the UN, 97% of Afghanistan’s population live in poverty, with over 28 million in need of humanitarian assistance to survive, 6 million of whom are on the verge of famine.
‘No change’ in Iran’s position on IEA government

45 mins ago

February 21, 2023

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani has said that no change has taken place in Tehran’s stance towards the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government.
 
This comes after reports emerged on Monday that the Afghan embassy in Tehran, which has been run by diplomats from the former government, will be handed over to the IEA’s designated envoy on Sunday. 
 
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kana’ani said the end of the mission of a diplomat and handing over affairs to another diplomat from the same embassy does not mean that changes have taken place in the legal status of that embassy.
 
Last year, Pakistan and Russia both handed over the embassies in their countries to the IEA. 
UNAMA once again asks IEA to reopen schools and universities for girls

2 hours ago

February 21, 2023

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
The United Nations Office in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says that within a month, the new school year starts and schools and universities will open across Afghanistan, but millions of girls will be denied an education.
 
In a tweet Tuesday UNAMA asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to act now to support life, livelihood and future in Afghanistan.
 
UNAMA described the ban on girls’ education as a violation of human rights and self-harm.
 
After returning to power, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan closed schools above the sixth grade and universities to girls.
 
However, the IEA has repeatedly said that girls and women will be allowed to return to school and university once a “mechanism” has been formulated in accordance with Sharia.
IED detonated against car in Kabul city 

2 hours ago

February 21, 2023

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
Police confirmed a sticky bomb was detonated against a car in Kabul on Tuesday morning but said there were no casualties. 
 
A number of Kabul residents said the explosion happened in PD2 near the shrine of Abul Fazl. 
 
Khalid Zadran, the spokesman of Kabul Police, said that at around 10:30 a.m (local time), a sticky bomb on a car in the second district of Kabul city was detonated. 
 
“No one was injured in this incident,” Zadran tweeted.
 
According to him, the police are investigating.
 
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for this explosion.
