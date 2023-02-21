‘No change’ in Iran’s position on IEA government

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani has said that no change has taken place in Tehran’s stance towards the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government.

This comes after reports emerged on Monday that the Afghan embassy in Tehran, which has been run by diplomats from the former government, will be handed over to the IEA’s designated envoy on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kana’ani said the end of the mission of a diplomat and handing over affairs to another diplomat from the same embassy does not mean that changes have taken place in the legal status of that embassy.

Last year, Pakistan and Russia both handed over the embassies in their countries to the IEA.