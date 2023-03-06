IEA trying its best to fight Daesh in Afghanistan: EU envoy

(Last Updated On: March 6, 2023)

The European Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said he appreciates the willingness of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials to engage in dialogue with the international community and for their efforts to suppress Daesh in the country.

In an interview with Ariana News, Niklasson said that one of the basic demands of the international community and Afghanistan’s neighbors is for the IEA to suppress terrorist groups, which “apparently the Islamic Emirate is taking good care of”.

According to him, terrorism is a threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region and the world, so the Islamic Emirate should intensify its efforts in this regard.

“I think that they [Islamic Emirate’s officials] are trying their best in fighting militant organizations inside the country, notably Daesh or ISKP,” said Niklasson.

However, he said that the Islamic Emirate has not yet fulfilled the commitments it made.

“I don’t think that they have fulfilled their commitments to the Afghan people in terms of bringing people on board not just as officials in the public administration but in terms of participatory governance where Afghans have a voice about the future of the country,” he said.

The Islamic Emirate meanwhile has repeatedly said that Daesh is not considered a threat to Afghanistan’s security and it will not allow this group to threaten neighboring countries, the region and the world using Afghan soil.

“Daesh group is destroyed by 98 percent in Afghanistan and is in a very weak state,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.

“The Islamic Emirate is trying to eradicate all those who disrupt the security of our people.”