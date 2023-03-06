Latest News
IEA trying its best to fight Daesh in Afghanistan: EU envoy
The European Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said he appreciates the willingness of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials to engage in dialogue with the international community and for their efforts to suppress Daesh in the country.
In an interview with Ariana News, Niklasson said that one of the basic demands of the international community and Afghanistan’s neighbors is for the IEA to suppress terrorist groups, which “apparently the Islamic Emirate is taking good care of”.
According to him, terrorism is a threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region and the world, so the Islamic Emirate should intensify its efforts in this regard.
“I think that they [Islamic Emirate’s officials] are trying their best in fighting militant organizations inside the country, notably Daesh or ISKP,” said Niklasson.
However, he said that the Islamic Emirate has not yet fulfilled the commitments it made.
“I don’t think that they have fulfilled their commitments to the Afghan people in terms of bringing people on board not just as officials in the public administration but in terms of participatory governance where Afghans have a voice about the future of the country,” he said.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile has repeatedly said that Daesh is not considered a threat to Afghanistan’s security and it will not allow this group to threaten neighboring countries, the region and the world using Afghan soil.
“Daesh group is destroyed by 98 percent in Afghanistan and is in a very weak state,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.
“The Islamic Emirate is trying to eradicate all those who disrupt the security of our people.”
Latest News
728 Afghan prisoners repatriated from Iran
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Monday that the process of repatriating prisoners from Iran has started.
Mawlavi Fazl Mohammad Haqqani, the charge d’affaires of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Iran, said in a video message that the number of prisoners to be repatriated totals 1,728.
According to him, 728 Afghan prisoners were transferred from Iran to Afghanistan on Monday.
He added that the process of transferring Afghan prisoners to the country will continue.
“This process continues, it will continue on Tuesday and Thursday,” Haqqani added.
He did not however give details on what crimes the Afghan prisoners had committed in Iran to warrant incarceration.
Latest News
Border officials turn back 79 tankers carrying low-grade fuel
Afghanistan’s National Standards Authority (ANSA) said Monday it has turned back dozens of tankers carrying sub-standard fuel into Afghanistan from Iran.
The tankers have been turned back at Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province.
ANSA officials said on Monday that 79 tankers carrying over 2.77 million liters of oil were found to be low-grade after lab tests were carried out.
These tankers were all sent back to Iran.
Ashoqullah Waziri, ANSA’s spokesman said the agency employees are monitoring the situation very carefully and will not allow sub-standard fuel of any sort to enter the country.
Latest News
EU envoy hopes dialogue among Afghans takes place inside the country
The European Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, has expressed hope that dialogue among Afghans will take place inside their country.
“I would hope that dialogue can take place inside their country. I don’t think there is a need to exclude Afghans from outside, but I think my experience is that to be able to have a meaningful dialogue you need to sit down face to face and engage over time, and that is lot much easier if you are in the same place,” Niklasson told reporters in Kabul on Sunday, after meeting officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) during his visit to the country.
“It is clear, I think, who would be on one side of the table, and that is of course the de facto authorities. It is more difficult to decide or to find a way of who should represent other Afghans. In fact, I don’t think we should necessarily think about this as a table with two sides. I think we should think about it more as a roundtable where you have different interests, different political interests, different ethnic origins, men and women who can come together,” Niklasson added.
The diplomat also said that the ban on women’s work in NGOs raises a “serious obstacle” to assistance reaching women and children.
“A harsh winter is coming to an end, but the humanitarian situation remains worse than ever, with more than 28 million vulnerable Afghans in need of assistance, more than half of them are children below the age of 17,” Niklasson said.
On the issue of ban on secondary schoolgirls and female university students, the envoy said that he did not hear any “firm commitment” that schools were going to open at the beginning of the school year which will commence in less than three weeks.
“Although many (ministers) confirmed the right of girls and women to study, I did not hear any firm commitment that schools were going to open at the beginning of the school year after Nowruz, despite very clear question from our side. But opening the schools and universities to provide quality education to Afghan boys and girls, women and men is not optional. It is a necessary investment in the future, in the next generation, in a better Afghanistan, and above all it is a request by all the Afghans we speak to,” Niklasson said.
