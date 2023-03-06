Latest News
Atmar: It’s wrong to fight the Islamic Emirate
It’s wrong to fight the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as fighting them in the last two decades didn’t produce desired results, the former foreign minister, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, has said.
Speaking at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy, Atmar also said that any nation that is deprived of its basic rights and freedoms will never enjoy peace.
“Second extreme view is to fight the Taliban (IEA) to the end and use of force. They are equally wrong in our opinion. Because we have done exactly that over the past two decades,” Atmar said.
He called for a “principled political settlement” through intra-Afghan negotiations.
“That settlement must pursue two twin goals. Goal 1: lasting peace and security for both Afghans and our national community, and goal 2 is legitimate governance…For us and for any civilized nation, legitimacy comes from the freewill of the citizens – men and women alike – and the commitment of a state to uphold their basic rights and freedom to maintain its legitimacy,” Atmar said.
IEA has previously claimed that it has formed an inclusive government. It has also invited Afghan politici
IEA trying its best to fight Daesh in Afghanistan: EU envoy
The European Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said he appreciates the willingness of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials to engage in dialogue with the international community and for their efforts to suppress Daesh in the country.
In an interview with Ariana News, Niklasson said that one of the basic demands of the international community and Afghanistan’s neighbors is for the IEA to suppress terrorist groups, which “apparently the Islamic Emirate is taking good care of”.
According to him, terrorism is a threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region and the world, so the Islamic Emirate should intensify its efforts in this regard.
“I think that they [Islamic Emirate’s officials] are trying their best in fighting militant organizations inside the country, notably Daesh or ISKP,” said Niklasson.
However, he said that the Islamic Emirate has not yet fulfilled the commitments it made.
“I don’t think that they have fulfilled their commitments to the Afghan people in terms of bringing people on board not just as officials in the public administration but in terms of participatory governance where Afghans have a voice about the future of the country,” he said.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile has repeatedly said that Daesh is not considered a threat to Afghanistan’s security and it will not allow this group to threaten neighboring countries, the region and the world using Afghan soil.
“Daesh group is destroyed by 98 percent in Afghanistan and is in a very weak state,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.
“The Islamic Emirate is trying to eradicate all those who disrupt the security of our people.”
728 Afghan prisoners repatriated from Iran
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Monday that the process of repatriating prisoners from Iran has started.
Mawlavi Fazl Mohammad Haqqani, the charge d’affaires of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Iran, said in a video message that the number of prisoners to be repatriated totals 1,728.
According to him, 728 Afghan prisoners were transferred from Iran to Afghanistan on Monday.
He added that the process of transferring Afghan prisoners to the country will continue.
“This process continues, it will continue on Tuesday and Thursday,” Haqqani added.
He did not however give details on what crimes the Afghan prisoners had committed in Iran to warrant incarceration.
Border officials turn back 79 tankers carrying low-grade fuel
Afghanistan’s National Standards Authority (ANSA) said Monday it has turned back dozens of tankers carrying sub-standard fuel into Afghanistan from Iran.
The tankers have been turned back at Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province.
ANSA officials said on Monday that 79 tankers carrying over 2.77 million liters of oil were found to be low-grade after lab tests were carried out.
These tankers were all sent back to Iran.
Ashoqullah Waziri, ANSA’s spokesman said the agency employees are monitoring the situation very carefully and will not allow sub-standard fuel of any sort to enter the country.
