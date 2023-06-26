IEA ‘values its ties’ with Pakistan and hope to expand relations

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the IEA values its ties with Pakistan and hopes that relations and cooperation between the two countries will expand.

In response to recent statements by Pakistan’s foreign minister, Mujahid emphasized Islamabad’s support for peace and stability in Afghanistan and said that both countries have many commercial, cultural and religious commonalities that need to be strengthened and relations between the two countries should be expanded.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan values relations with Pakistan and wants to have good ties with the country,” said Mujahid.

“Cooperation between the two countries should expand because we have commonalities in trade, language, culture and religion, which need support and the Islamic Emirate is also committed,” he said.

However, experts believe that Pakistan is playing a two-face policy towards Afghanistan.

“Pakistan’s policies in Afghanistan always have two sides, one is its very soft talk, the other is behind its destruction,” said Rahmatullah Hassan, a political analyst.

“Pakistan is a country that always wants Afghanistan to have no government, no system, no economy, and no foreign policy,” he stressed.

Reports about the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Afghanistan are among Islamabad’s recent concerns. Pakistan authorities have in recent months claimed TTP has planned its recent attacks from Afghanistan. They have called on IEA officials to stop the activities of TTP and cooperate with Pakistan to destroy this group.

The Islamic Emirate meanwhile has rejected Pakistan’s claim, saying that Afghanistan was not a threat to any country.