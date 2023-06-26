Latest News
Authorities destroy 100 tons of expired, low-quality food items in Kabul
A total of 100 tonnes of expired and low-quality food items were set on fire in Kabul on Monday, Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority said.
The items were seized from different parts of the city.
“We call on all businessmen in the country to first obtain a license from the National Food and Drug Authority and then familiarize themselves with the principles and regulations of the authority. They should try to consider the issue of health in their work,” Abed Ehsaas, head of the supervision of licenses at Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority, said.
AFDA officials said the authority seeks to set up laboratories in the country’s ports to prevent the entry of low-quality goods into the country.
“In order for quality food products to enter the country and be available to our compatriots, we are trying to establish quality control laboratories by the end of 1402 in the eight customs provinces through which most of the food items enter the country,” Javed Hajir, AFDA’s spokesperson, said.
IEA ‘values its ties’ with Pakistan and hope to expand relations
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the IEA values its ties with Pakistan and hopes that relations and cooperation between the two countries will expand.
In response to recent statements by Pakistan’s foreign minister, Mujahid emphasized Islamabad’s support for peace and stability in Afghanistan and said that both countries have many commercial, cultural and religious commonalities that need to be strengthened and relations between the two countries should be expanded.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan values relations with Pakistan and wants to have good ties with the country,” said Mujahid.
“Cooperation between the two countries should expand because we have commonalities in trade, language, culture and religion, which need support and the Islamic Emirate is also committed,” he said.
However, experts believe that Pakistan is playing a two-face policy towards Afghanistan.
“Pakistan’s policies in Afghanistan always have two sides, one is its very soft talk, the other is behind its destruction,” said Rahmatullah Hassan, a political analyst.
“Pakistan is a country that always wants Afghanistan to have no government, no system, no economy, and no foreign policy,” he stressed.
Reports about the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Afghanistan are among Islamabad’s recent concerns. Pakistan authorities have in recent months claimed TTP has planned its recent attacks from Afghanistan. They have called on IEA officials to stop the activities of TTP and cooperate with Pakistan to destroy this group.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile has rejected Pakistan’s claim, saying that Afghanistan was not a threat to any country.
More than 200 Afghan families return from Pakistan
The Ministry of Refugees of Afghanistan said that 230 Afghan migrant families living in Pakistan returned to their homeland on Sunday through Torkham crossing in Nangarhar province.
According to the ministry, based on the information of Torkham crossing officials, every family has been given drinking water, biscuits and also the return fare to their original places of residence by the IOM office.
The Directorate of Immigrants and Returnees Affairs of Nimruz province says that 64,115 Afghan migrants entered the country last month through the Nimruz crossing.
Iranian official claims most foreigners in Iranian prisons are Afghans
Askar Jalalian, a senior official from Iran’s interior ministry, has said the majority of foreign prisoners in his country’s jails are Afghans.
According to Jalalian, there are about 6,900 foreigners in Iran’s prisons. He told Iranian media that after Afghans, citizens from Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, India and Azerbaijan number the most.
Jalalian also said that in accordance with an agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the IEA will hand over 50% of Iranian prisoners currently in Afghan prisons.
He said these prisoners were mostly incarcerated for drug trafficking and conflict and had not committed “political crimes”.
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
