IEA welcomes Saudi-Iran agreement to resume diplomatic relations

(Last Updated On: March 11, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations.

The agreement to resume diplomatic relations, which were severed in 2016, came following talks that took place from March 6 through March 10 in Beijing.

IEA’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the deal is a major step in strengthening regional peace and stability.

The statement said that IEA, considering its balanced foreign policy, believes that the move will help strengthen multilateral relations and cooperation in the region.

The statement also welcomed China’s hosting talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are expected to reopen embassies within a period of two months.