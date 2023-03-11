Latest News
IEA welcomes Saudi-Iran agreement to resume diplomatic relations
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations.
The agreement to resume diplomatic relations, which were severed in 2016, came following talks that took place from March 6 through March 10 in Beijing.
IEA’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the deal is a major step in strengthening regional peace and stability.
The statement said that IEA, considering its balanced foreign policy, believes that the move will help strengthen multilateral relations and cooperation in the region.
The statement also welcomed China’s hosting talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Saudi Arabia and Iran are expected to reopen embassies within a period of two months.
IEA rejects UN report suggesting 23 armed groups operate in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday rejected a report by the United Nations Secretary-General suggesting that 23 armed groups claim to operate in the country.
The report, titled the situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security, also said that at least nine extrajudicial killings, at least 17 arbitrary arrests and detentions and at least 9 instances of torture and ill-treatment happened in violation of the general amnesty.
IEA’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that “categorizing unsolved murder cases as extra-judicial killings, criminal cases as arbitrary arrests and physical altercations in the course of arrest as torture and ill-treatment is injustice and misrepresentation.”
The statement also said that drawing national level conclusions from a “small sample size of alleged cases and labeling social media propaganda accounts as genuine armed groups is a clear bias to confirm certain narratives or an information gap.”
The foreign ministry said that they appreciate that the report has taken note of steps taken by IEA with regards to improved governance, accountability and access to services, continuation of salaries to female civil servants, efforts towards national reconciliation and unity, curbing arms trafficking, and narcotics cultivation and trade, treatment of drug addicts and decline in security incidents by illegal armed elements and Daesh.
“We are encouraged that the report urges continuation of constructive engagement between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and international community that puts the needs of the Afghan people first,” the statement said.
“Within the limits of our sovereignty, national interests and teachings of the Holy Religion of Islam, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan stands ready to continue to work with the international community to address issues of shared concern.”
Dialogue can resolve conflict: Sa’adati
Asadullah Sa’adati, former deputy head of Afghanistan’s national reconciliation council, has said that disagreements between political figures and current rulers can be resolved through dialogue.
In an interview with Ariana News, Sa’adati said that the physical security situation has improved in Afghanistan, but there is a need for dialogue.
“Some are outside of Afghanistan and some control the government inside the country. There is no friendly relationship between them. There is conflict and dispute. Through dialogue and understanding, the two sides will reach the point where the disputes will end,” Sa’adati said.
He claimed that the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not inclusive and the lack of a constitution is one of the major problems of the Islamic Emirate.
“One of the major problems of the government is that there is no constitution that, as the mother of laws, regulates the relations between the people and the government on the one hand and the relations between citizens and citizens on the other hand,” Sa’adati said.
He pointed out that the handover of diplomatic posts in some countries to the IEA shows progress in its diplomatic relations.
“Some of the neighboring countries have somewhat better relations and progress has been made in diplomatic relations, and unannouncedly there seems to be an active engagement between them,” Sa’adati said.
He also emphasized that no citizen should be deprived of the privileges of citizenship in the country because of gender, religion, ethnicity and language.
Charity holds mass wedding for 60 couples in Kabul
As many as 60 couples have tied the knot in a mass wedding arranged by a charity foundation at a cost of more than three million afghanis in Kabul.
Organizers said they wanted to avoid extravagant spending that often happens in wedding ceremonies and to fight bad traditions.
“We gave a dowry of around 55,000 [AFN] for each couple, and today the wedding ceremonies of 59 families are held here,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, an organizer of the ceremony.
“In total, about 33,00000 [AFN] have been spent on these weddings.”
In addition, a number of couples who are included in this mass wedding are happy with this ceremony, saying that they could not hold their wedding due to economic problems.
“I ask all the youth of the country to participate in this process,” said Ali Hayat, a groom.
“Others should also participate in this program, this is a celebration that avoids extravagant spending, and has an Islamic way and social justice,” said another groom.
Some religious scholars meanwhile also welcome the holding of such ceremonies.
“My suggestion is that these ceremonies should not be held only for the poor families, the rich families should also participate to such weddings so that it becomes a culture in our society,” said a cleric.
The participants in this ceremony also ask the families to reduce the wedding expenses due to the economic situation of the country.
The organizers have also said that in this mass wedding, couples from ten provinces of the country, including Kabul, participated, who were unable to hold their wedding ceremony alone due to economic problems.
